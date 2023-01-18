Henry County secures more than $22 million for site development as governor looks for economic growth

Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Gov. Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Virginia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cardinalnews.org
COVID rates starting to decline; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Bill to let Attorney General prosecute certain local crimes fails in Senate commitee. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Doctors and hospitals fend off competition in General Assembly battles. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin lauds proposal to...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
cardinalnews.org
Ford denies claims that it had chosen Pittsylvania County site before Youngkin nixed deal
Ford Motor Co. denied Thursday that it had already chosen the Pittsylvania County mega site for its battery power plant when Gov. Glenn Youngkin withdrew Virginia from site selection. Melissa Miller, government and public policy communications manager at Ford, told Cardinal that “that reporting is inaccurate.”. “Ford had not...
Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by Virginia to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin's action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company, which he first disclosed last week, has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor's detractors, almost all Democrats, argue he put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin's administration has previously characterized the project as a “front" for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise...
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Virginia National Guard receives award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For 11 months over 1,000 soldiers in the Virginia National Guard served in the Horn of Africa. They were the biggest American presence in Africa in decades. “Our state and our country asked us to step up and do a job and I think we...
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Comments / 2