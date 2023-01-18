Virginia localities offered 25% financial incentive to use opioid settlement money strictly for remediation and reducing opioid use

Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks
Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by Virginia to land a large electric vehicle battery plant.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
cardinalnews.org
COVID rates starting to decline; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Bill to let Attorney General prosecute certain local crimes fails in Senate commitee. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Doctors and hospitals fend off competition in General Assembly battles. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin lauds proposal to...
Bill to repay loans of mental health professionals clears House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill to create a loan repayment program for Virginia mental health professionals sailed through a House of Delegates subcommittee Thursday, receiving bipartisan approval from a panel of lawmakers. House Bill 1534, authored by Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, and supported by other Democratic lawmakers, proposes the creation of a Mental Health Professional Loan Repayment Program for professionals who have worked in the mental health field in Virginia for at least five years. ...
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
Augusta Free Press
Back to normal?: Virginia housing market returns to pre-pandemic sales activity
Home buyers are seeing more options as the housing market cools in Virginia. After two busy years, Virginia’s market slowed in 2022 and is now at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. According to the December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, approximately 123,000 homes were sold in Virginia...
chathamstartribune.com
Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud
Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
WSET
Kroger Union files class action lawsuit alleging widespread wage theft
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A group of Kroger associates from the Mid-Atlantic region have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Richmond. The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft resulting from repeated and ongoing problems with payroll. The plaintiffs are...
royalexaminer.com
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Virginia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJLA
Youngkin, Miyares call for tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers after student overdoses
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin highlighted the thousands of lives that have been tragically lost to fentanyl. “In September of 2020, Tom and Delane’s doorbell rang,” Youngkin said. “Three Fairfax County police officers were there to share unthinkable news:...
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
House committee advances bill to lower top income tax rate
(The Center Square) – A bill that would increase the standard tax deduction for both individual and joint filers, and lower Virginia’s top personal income tax rate was passed along party lines by a committee of lawmakers Wednesday. Virginia lawmakers in the House of Delegates Finance Committee voted...
whro.org
Environmental groups need more oyster shells. A proposed Virginia law would reward businesses that recycle them.
After you eat an oyster at Todd Jurich’s Bistro in downtown Norfolk, restaurant staff toss what’s left on the plate into a plastic bucket stored in the restaurant’s walk-in refrigerator. Then, once a week, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation stops by to pick up hundreds of shells. The...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
