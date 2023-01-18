Read full article on original website
Related
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Murdaugh defense to seek key rulings before testimony begins
Defense lawyers for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh will ask Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to make a pair of key rulings before testimony begins. If successful, the decisions could strike out a massive amount of evidence. Today is the second day of the trial in Colleton County where jury selection...
Charleston City Paper
Fire safety aimed at preventing blazes that leave some homeless
Residential fires in the tri-county have displaced on average 820 people in each of the last three years, including two fires since July 2021 at a North Charleston apartment community that temporarily left slightly more than two dozen people without a place to live. The most recent fire at Fairwind-Oakfield...
Charleston City Paper
Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege
Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: International African America Museum should say when it’s going to open
We’re tremendously excited about the still unscheduled 2023 opening of the International African American Museum. Long a dream in the making, it’s going to spark all kinds of opportunities to tell fuller stories of the journeys of enslaved Africans to America — and what happened after they got here.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston author Taylor releases new thriller
Charleston-based, New York Times-bestselling author Brad Taylor is on the verge of releasing his 17th novel, a continuation of his Pike Logan series.The latest thriller in the series is called The Devil’s Ranson: A Pike Logan Novel and is scheduled for release Jan. 24. Buxton Books will host a...
Charleston City Paper
Healthy Thyme delivers restaurant-quality meals
Meal prepping requires a level of planning that can be tough to execute with everything else on your to-do list. Fortunately, local meal delivery service Healthy Thyme Meals does all the work for you. Bonus: It’s healthy, too. Healthy Thyme is a weekly meal delivery business with a menu...
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Murdaugh trial set to begin Monday
Staff reports | Prosecutors and defense lawyers are making final preparations for next week’s blockbuster murder trial in Walterboro of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh of Hampton County. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021. He’s also facing dozens of charges in separate cases involving alleged financial improprieties.
Charleston City Paper
Berkeley’s owners reflect on the F&B community
When we first came to Charleston 10 years ago, we knew immediately that it was home. There was so much that made it special. The architecture. The beaches. The incredible restaurants. But what truly stood out was an unbelievable sense of community and hospitality, particularly within the restaurant industry. We...
Charleston City Paper
Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Charleston
Happy New Year — again! Today is the start of the lunar calendar, thus the first day of a Lunar New Year, a tradition most popularly celebrated in East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures. While much of the world celebrated the solar new year on Jan. 1, there are still many things to do (and eat) to celebrate the new lunar cycle.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston chefs incorporate a variety of spices into their fare
Winter ingredients like butternut squash and sweet potatoes can transform a meal into a cool weather comfort dish. But deep, rich, earthy spices take seasonal fare to a whole new level — and may even have added health benefits. Plant-based chef Louise Rakers, owner of Nordic Cooking, incorporates spices...
Charleston City Paper
These restaurants find unique ways to incorporate sweet potatoes
F all and winter in Charleston usher in new, exciting seasonal produce. Hearty vegetables like butternut squash, brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes come to mind. During the holidays, sweet potatoes usually play a supporting role as a side dish whether in a casserole or just mashed in a bowl, but a few Charleston chefs are making this ingredient the star of the dish.
Charleston City Paper
5 things to know about the Murdaugh trial
A much-anticipated murder trial that starts Monday in Walterboro is, by definition, an automatic media spectacle. It starts with the story of an affluent small county Lowcountry ex-lawyer charged with murdering his wife and a son. But it also blends in the possibility that the murders, an odd 911 call and alleged attempted suicide were little more than ways the defendant tried to cover up the disappearance of millions of dollars from one source after another.
Charleston City Paper
Ridenour shares a year of daily drawings
Charleston artist Lauren Ridenour documented her thoughts and emotions every day in 2022 through a series of 365 drawings. Ridenour has garnered a large following on social media for her daily posts of original artwork, which often capture vulnerable feelings, especially anxiety and insecurity. “My goal when creating this series...
Charleston City Paper
Rusted Revolution drops ‘Lo-Fi-Hi’
Rock ‘n’ Roll Is In Short Supply, the 2021 album by the Charleston trio Rusted Revolution, was an exercise in musical opposites. On the album’s 10 tracks, bassist/singer Paul Rivers brought the straight-ahead rock and guitarist/vocalist John Haas provided a nerdy, New Wave-style counterpoint. It was a back-and-forth album, and it was obvious who wrote what.
Comments / 2