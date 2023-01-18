Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
$10K grant to help support immigrant and refugee-owned family child care homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $10,000 grant will help with child care in Louisville. The "Dollarwise Innovation Grant" was given to Louisville Metro Government from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Money will be used to recruit, train, and provide support to immigrant and refugee women who want to open family...
wdrb.com
Louisville elementary school awarded Purple Star for supporting the military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday. The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military. The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg,...
wdrb.com
Language line helping Louisville MetroSafe call takers connect 911 calls to interpreters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 911 operators in Louisville are helping ensure language barriers don't keep callers from getting the help they need. According to Sara Sparks, a 911 call taker with the city's MetroSafe call center, there is a "language line" which connects to an interpreter. "[If] English is not...
wdrb.com
Human trafficking shelter opens in Louisville to provide safe haven for survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its kind home in Louisville will provide a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking. That's what Cindy Crawford envisions for the new home. "They'll take a shower, sleep in a warm bed, they'll have love and all the food they need," Crawford said. Crawford...
wdrb.com
Neighbors wait for repairs as blasting set to resume next week at Louisville's future VA hospital site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boulders flew through the air and crashed through the roofs of Louisville homes after a mistake at the construction site for a new VA hospital. The US Army Corps of Engineers says there was an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges" on Oct. 4, 2022.
wdrb.com
New mobile outreach launches in Louisville to connect homeless population with resources, services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource in Louisville is working to connect the county's homeless population with services in the area. Volunteers of America Mid-States launched a new mobile outreach program Thursday morning. The program is a new addition of VOA Home, which provides emergency shelter and individualized case...
wdrb.com
Pilot program in Kentucky allowing low-level offenders to go through treatment instead of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot program in Kentucky is allowing certain people on trial to go through treatment instead of jail. It's launching in 11 counties, including Oldham County. Qualifying offenders will be ordered by a judge during pre-trial if they have a substance abuse disorder or a mental...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
wdrb.com
Louisville public defenders continue fight for contract one year after vote to unionize
Attorneys voted to unionize in January 2022 in a 32-5 vote. They have been in negotiations with management since July 2022.
wdrb.com
$20 million in federal funding going toward cybersecurity training offered by UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars will be coming to the University of Louisville's Digital Transformation Center which provides cybersecurity training. Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell helped secure the funding in the recently passed omnibus bill. "It's an honor to return to my alma mater and announce that NSA's...
wdrb.com
Beshear to proclaim January 'Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is setting aside an entire month -- yes, you read that right, not just a day, but an entire month -- to honor Louisville's favorite canine. According to a news release from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the governor is scheduled to...
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
wdrb.com
Health officials urge vaccination after 1 case of measles identified in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky. According to the state health department, the case was first reported in December in Christian County, Kentucky. In a news release, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness says the case is connected to an outbreak...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wdrb.com
Low-tech approach may be a quick fix for dangerous railroad crossing in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A low-tech solution may be the key to keep semi trucks from getting stuck on a troublesome set of railroad tracks in Oldham County. The railroad crossing is on Kentucky 146, also known as Railroad Avenue, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The tracks are raised too high for semi trucks to safely cross.
wdrb.com
Historic Whitehall mansion in Louisville offering micro weddings for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love is in the air at the historic Whitehall estate in Louisville. The mansion on Lexington Road is offering a micro wedding deal for Valentine's Day. This year, six ceremonies are available in the mansion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
