Microsoft Teams have a bundle of excellent and attractive features that provides you with easy communication among friends, even classes and offices were conducted online. There’s a lot going on in MS Teams, for example, you can chat via messages and video calls, and at the same time share files and folders. However, some of its users are agitated as they are not able to sign in, and instead, they face CAA20004 Microsoft Teams Sign-in Error. In this tutorial, we are going to see what is causing the error and learn what to do in such cases.

1 DAY AGO