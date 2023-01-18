Read full article on original website
How to convert InDesign document to grayscale
Every graphic designer or illustrator will at some point want to change a document from color to grayscale. Grayscale documents are sometimes required for different projects because, when done properly, they can look sharp. Grayscale documents may be required because they are cheaper to print. Learning how to change an InDesign document to grayscale (black & white) is easy and worth the time.
Fix CAA20004 Microsoft Teams Sign in Error
Microsoft Teams have a bundle of excellent and attractive features that provides you with easy communication among friends, even classes and offices were conducted online. There’s a lot going on in MS Teams, for example, you can chat via messages and video calls, and at the same time share files and folders. However, some of its users are agitated as they are not able to sign in, and instead, they face CAA20004 Microsoft Teams Sign-in Error. In this tutorial, we are going to see what is causing the error and learn what to do in such cases.
Fix ALT Codes not working in Windows 11/10
If ALT codes are not working on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that will help you fix the issue. ALT codes are used to enter special characters and symbols on your PC. These are combinations of the ALT key and numeric keys. A specific ALT ad numeric key combination is used to enter a specific special character. But, some users cannot use ALT codes on their computers. This issue might be caused due to your configured settings or a certain app interfering with your keyboard shortcuts. It might also be caused due to a Registry entry preventing you from using ALT codes.
How to use ChatGPT – Beginners Guide
OpenAI is a non-profit organisation that focuses on machine learning and artificial intelligence and has been releasing great tools for the world to use. The latest of their inventions is ChatGPT. Ever since its release, it is breaking the internet and everyone is talking about it. Microsoft also implemented it on its Azure services. You might have wondered what is ChatGPT and how to use it. In this guide, we answer a few questions, What is ChatGPT and How to use ChatGPT?
Microsoft Teams Status not updating or changing
Microsoft Teams has become a crucial component of many businesses and organizations. Nevertheless, several Microsoft Teams customers have voiced complaints about being unable to read Status or that the Status is not updating. Other users can see the Status Unknown error as well. So, you are not alone if your status is hidden, frozen, or not updated. It has occurred to many users. The good news is that you can solve it. This post will help you resolve the issue where your Microsoft Teams Status is not updating or changing.
How to add, update or remove a watermark in Acrobat
If you work with PDFs in, you will at some point want to know how to add or remove a watermark in Acrobat. A watermark is an image or text added in front or behind the contents of a document. Watermarks are used to show ownership and status, or indicate the confidentiality of a document. Watermarks usually have a level of transparency to allow the content of the document to show properly.
How to get Apple Calendar on Windows PC
Wondering how to get Apple Calendar on Windows PC is something that many device users struggle with. The fact is that Apple has policies that don’t give much freedom to integrate their apps with those of their competitors. However, there has been some leniency from Apple in recent years to allow Microsoft users to enjoy some applications on their Windows PC. Very few users know about this, which is why this article will dig deep into how to get Apple Calendar on Windows PC.
Quick Access menu missing in Windows 11
Quick Access, a feature in File Explorer allows you easy access to your recent files and folders. You can manually pin or unpin frequently used folders via Quick Access. In the recent Windows 11 update, Quick Access is not in the place where it used to be. You can now find it in the left Navigation pane as a folder. But Some users encountered that the Quick Access menu is missing in Windows 11 and hence, they are not able to access files and folders. In this article, we are going to show you how to handle this issue.
Fix Error code Out of Memory in Chrome, Edge, Brave
Many users have reported experiencing the Error code: Out of Memory in their browser while accessing a web page. Out of Memory means no additional memory can be allocated to the program for use. And thus, the Out of Memory error occurs in your browser. This error is reported in Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Brave.
Fix 0x8024002d Windows Update Error
Windows Updates are essential to push security patches and new features to Windows. However, users sometimes encounter an error on their system while trying to update Windows. One such case is with the Windows Update Error 0x8024002d. If you encounter this error on your system, please read this article for the resolutions.
What is & How to download Standard SATA AHCI Controller Driver
For one reason or another, or after you update your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC to a new build/version, you may notice that one or more of your storage drives are not detected. In Device Manager, you see an exclamation or warning icon appear on the Serial ATA Controller. In this post, we discuss what it is and how to download the Standard SATA AHCI Controller driver on your system.
Fix Chrome high CPU, Disk, Memory usage in Windows 11/10
Some of the inbuilt features of Chrome include pre-fetch slowdown Windows 11/10 PCs. If you often face this issue, it’s time to disable some of the pre-fetch options. You can also choose to find out which tab is causing that problem. Check out tips to fix Chrome’s high Disk or CPU usage in Windows 11/10.
How to reset iTunes Library on Windows 11/10?
In this post, we will learn how to clear or reset iTunes Library on Windows 11/10. iTunes is a multi-media application developed for Windows by Apple. Like how iTunes works on iPhone and Mac, it is used to store, download, and browse your entertainment content on Windows PC. However, as every other application has some bugs and issues, the same is the case with the iTunes app. Users have previously reported various problems with iTunes including issues with their iTunes library. Hence, to counter those issues, it is better to reset your library.
Error 0x8007043C – 0x90017 when trying to run Media Creation Tool
A Media Creation Tool is used to upgrade the Windows operating system or create an installation media of the same. After creating the installation media, you can use it to install the Windows operating system on the same and another computer. You can download the Media Creation Tool from the official website of Microsoft. Some users experienced the error 0x8007043C – 0x90017 when trying to run Media Creation Tool. This error prevents users from upgrading their Windows computers or creating an installation media of the Windows operating system. This article lists some solutions to resolve this error.
Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10
If Microsoft Edge crashes when printing in Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will be sure to help you resolve the issue. According to the affected users, Edge crashes every time they give the print command. Some users also stated that the problem started occurring after installing the latest Windows Update. There could be many reasons for this issue, like a corrupted printer driver, a corrupted Edge user profile, corrupted system image files, corrupted cache and cookie data, etc. If you experience this issue, follow the suggestions provided in this post.
Bluetooth device Paired but Not Connected in Windows 11/10
Some users have reported odd issues where their Bluetooth device, such as earphones, is paired but is not connected to Windows PC. It means they are not able to use the earphone the usual way. This issue can be because of corrupt drivers, faulty devices, Windows updates, etc. This post will discuss some of the most effective ways to help you if your Bluetooth device is paired but not connected.
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
Amid an uncertain economy, American workers are guardedly optimistic about the job market
LinkedIn data shows that US workers feel confident and capable in their job, and two-thirds are considering changing roles this year.
Wallpaper on second monitor turns black after logging in
A PC with two monitors is pretty helpful and looks fantastic. However, when you use two monitors, multiple issues arise. For instance, if you use two different-sized monitors, there will be issues with resolution, graphics, and more. But sometimes, you may also face issues, like the wallpaper on the second monitor turning black after logging in. If you face a similar issue, you will find some quick methods to troubleshoot the problem below.
IPconfig /renew not working, No operation can be performed
Cannot renew IP address? Receive error No operation can be performed, Media disconnected when you run IPconfig /renew? If you encounter this error on your Windows system, please read this article for the resolutions. How do IPCONFIG /RELEASE and IPCONFIG /RENEW commands work?. The IPCONFIG /RELEASE and IPCONFIG /RENEW commands...
