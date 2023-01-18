Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
933kwto.com
UPDATE: Three Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On James River Freeway in Springfield
UPDATE: The three victims confirmed dead in the crash are now identified. Authorities say three Texas natives, 69-year-old Sharon Farmer, 45-year-old Ukena Farmer and 61-year-old Stephen Figgins were killed. The name of the suspect in the crash has also been released. 65-year-old Steven Jordan, a Republic native, was the man...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
933kwto.com
Authorities Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Thousands in Lottery Tickets
Detectives in Greene County are looking for a woman they believe stole close to $6,000 in lottery tickets and cigarettes from a Springfield gas station. Investigators say there were three separate burglaries that took place, with the most recent being on January 7. The two previous burglaries occurred on October...
933kwto.com
Fire at Monett Restaurant
An early morning fire Thursday damaged a Monett restaurant. The Monett Rural Fire Department says a fire broke out in the kitchen of Cubs Café on State Highway 37. Both Monett Rural Fire Department and the Monett Fire Department along with the Purdy Fire Department responded to the scene.
933kwto.com
Residents Remain in Hollister Mobile Home Park Set to be Vacated
Two residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister are still living in the park after residents were told in August that they had to move by the end of the year. Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss says the two remaining residents are waiting for their homes to be transported so they can relocate.
933kwto.com
Meet the Candidates for Upcoming Mayoral, City Council Races in Springfield
Filings are now closed for candidates in upcoming Springfield City Council races, as well as the race for Mayor. A list of the different seats, and the candidates for those seats, can be found below. Mayoral Race:. Incumbent Ken McClure, seeking a 4th term. Melanie Bach, Record Clerk of the...
933kwto.com
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Warning About Scammer Using Their Phone Number
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s department. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says a person is calling Laclede County residents and threatening to put them in jail if they don’t pay them for a fine with gift cards or an app.
