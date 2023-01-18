ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

UPDATE: Three Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On James River Freeway in Springfield

UPDATE: The three victims confirmed dead in the crash are now identified. Authorities say three Texas natives, 69-year-old Sharon Farmer, 45-year-old Ukena Farmer and 61-year-old Stephen Figgins were killed. The name of the suspect in the crash has also been released. 65-year-old Steven Jordan, a Republic native, was the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fire at Monett Restaurant

An early morning fire Thursday damaged a Monett restaurant. The Monett Rural Fire Department says a fire broke out in the kitchen of Cubs Café on State Highway 37. Both Monett Rural Fire Department and the Monett Fire Department along with the Purdy Fire Department responded to the scene.
MONETT, MO
933kwto.com

Residents Remain in Hollister Mobile Home Park Set to be Vacated

Two residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister are still living in the park after residents were told in August that they had to move by the end of the year. Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss says the two remaining residents are waiting for their homes to be transported so they can relocate.
HOLLISTER, MO
933kwto.com

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Warning About Scammer Using Their Phone Number

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s department. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says a person is calling Laclede County residents and threatening to put them in jail if they don’t pay them for a fine with gift cards or an app.

