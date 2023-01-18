Read full article on original website
Trio of UMass Chan researchers receive awards for studies on age-related macular degeneration
Three UMass Chan Medical School researchers are receiving awards from the American Macular Degeneration Fund as part of the nonprofit’s $1.1 million investment into studies aimed at disease prevention, risk reduction, new treatments and cures for age-related macular degeneration. Claudio Punzo, PhD, associate professor of ophthalmology & visual sciences;...
