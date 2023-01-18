Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip
In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Mel Brooks Reveals All-Star Ensemble That Will Tell More ‘History of the World’
Over 40 years after Mel Brooks had the presence of mind to title his epic 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I, the film’s sequel is finally set for release with a similarly all-star ensemble and factually loose portrayal of historic events. As opposed to its predecessor — which crammed centuries into 90 minutes — History of the World, Part II will be a four-night event, kicking of March 6 on Hulu. Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Brooks himself lead the cast, which also includes Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen (as Noah, of “The Ark” fame), Zazie Beatz, Dove...
Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman Passionately Kiss In First Look At ‘A Family Affair’: Watch
Zac Efron, 35, and Nicole Kidman, 55, engage in major PDA in the first look at their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair. Netflix unveiled the “2023 Films Preview” trailer on January 18 and it includes a glimpse at the two A-list stars — who previously worked together on 2012’s The Paperboy — enjoying a steamy make-out session against the wall.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Zendaya wins Best Actress for her role in Euphoria
Zendaya won Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. However, the 26-year-old Euphoria star was not in attendance to accept her award in person.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Comments / 0