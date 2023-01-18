Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Turkey Looks to Fresh LNG Expansion
Turkey is poised to start up its third floating storage and regasification Unit (FSRU) later this month amid a pivot towards the greater energy security provided by LNG. Snam will spend €9 billion on gas infrastructure — including LNG import facilities — aimed at enhancing Italy’s energy security.
energyintel.com
Gazprom Cuts Ukraine Gas Transit Flows
Russia's crude exports have fallen by about 10% since the EU embargo took effect, with pipeline sales mainly affected. Was the LNG demand decline experienced in Asia last year just a temporary blip, or is the region trending toward a lower growth outlook?. The economic pressures and isolation imposed on...
energyintel.com
Nuclear Fuel Market: Westinghouse, Enusa to Collaborate on VVER-440
Westinghouse and Spain's Enusa have locked in their exclusive collaboration to jointly supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies from their respective Vasteras, Sweden, and Juzbado, Spain, factories, expanding on prior efforts to supply the operators of Europe's 16 VVER-440s with an alternative to the original Russian-designed fuel assemblies from Rosatom's Tvel. Tepco...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
AccuWeather
It's now 80 below zero F in the world's coldest city
(CNN) -- Thought your winter was cold? Temperatures in the world's coldest city have plunged to minus 62.7°C (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the coldest in more than two decades, meteorologists say. That comes just two days after the city's previously set record of minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus...
energyintel.com
CO2-Removal Tech Moving Far Too Slowly: Report
Deployment of CO2-removal technologies is far behind the pace needed to keep global temperatures from rising by less than 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report, underscoring the challenges project developers face in pulling planet-warming gases from the atmosphere. Newly appointed Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said...
energyintel.com
Sonatrach Eyes Increase in Output
Russia's crude exports have fallen by about 10% since the EU embargo took effect, with pipeline sales mainly affected. A new study calls for more rapid deployments, but projects such as Chevron's BECCS scheme indicate that will be a difficult task. The economic pressures and isolation imposed on Russia have...
energyintel.com
E&Ps Face Financing Headwinds Despite Less Red Ink
Oil and gas firms had a harder time finding financing in the closing months of 2022 as overextended banks moved to reduce their risk profiles amid rising interest rates, according to an executive at a leading fossil fuel lender. Brent crude settled up $1.47 at $87.63/bbl on Friday, while US...
energyintel.com
Trafigura Sets Out 2050 Net-Zero Roadmap
Commodities trader Trafigura said on Friday it plans to make its operations carbon neutral by 2050 and has set an interim target for cuts in emissions along the way. Despite wider demands for capital discipline and decarbonization, SLB believes the upstream buildout occurring in the Middle East is “here to stay.”
energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Turkey should start commissioning its third FSRU later this month. Was the LNG demand decline experienced in Asia last year just a temporary blip, or is the region trending toward a lower growth outlook?
energyintel.com
US Petroleum Data — Week Ending Jan. 13, 2023
Rising interest rates and fewer lenders have created a rougher road for oil and gas firms seeking funding at attractive terms. The legislation aims to keep prices in a band of $60-90/bbl and would block exports to China, Russia and other countries of concern.
energyintel.com
Big Debate Awaits UAE at COP28
The appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as chair of the COP28 climate conference later this year has kickstarted debate over the United Arab Emirates’ hosting of the event. Expect the UAE to continue to make a strong push for a faster rollout of...
energyintel.com
Security: Japan Ramps Up Nuclear Plant Defenses
The ongoing buildup by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of missile defense capabilities near the country's nuclear power plants underscores the extent to which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push for a civil nuclear expansion comes amidst heightened geopolitical concerns. Policymakers in Tokyo are increasingly worried about an expansionist China and an unpredictable North Korea, and are deeply concerned by the precedent of Ukraine, where Russian invaders targeted nuclear facilities, and where Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains both occupied and embattled.
energyintel.com
Russia Sanctions Impact Update
December’s EU embargo and G7 price cap on Russian crude has had a mixed impact, with seaborne exports bouncing back after an initial dip but prices heavily discounted. Most trade is outside the cap through a “shadow fleet.” Equivalent February sanctions on refined products will be more disruptive.
Comments / 0