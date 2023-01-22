ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Historic Covered Bridge Reopens After Sustaining Severe Damage

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago

One of the last covered bridges in Connecticut has reopened to traffic after suffering severe damage when a person towed a backhoe through it.

The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, reopened to traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The bridge was originally closed on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when someone towed a backhoe through the structure, severely damaging several wooden beams that support the bridge's roof.

The driver who towed the backhoe through the bridge stayed at the scene when it was damaged and "enforcement action" was taken against him. The exact disciplinary action was not released by police.

The bridge is one of the last covered bridges in the state and is the last one that carries vehicular traffic. It has been used by residents in the area since 1864.

