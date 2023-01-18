ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
WFAA

Dallas city attorney announces retirement plans

DALLAS — The Dallas city attorney is planning to retire next month, according to an email sent to city officials. Chris Caso announced his plans to retire Feb. 28 "to spend more time with my family and to pursue other interests," his email said. "I have greatly enjoyed my...
DALLAS, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'

DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County

Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
LoneStar 92

WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn

It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
ALLEN, TX

