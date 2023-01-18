Read full article on original website
DeSoto City Council member steps down
The DeSoto City Council held a special meeting earlier this month to discuss an allegation in executive session that Brown-Patrick was not currently living in her Council district as required by the city charter.
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
Dallas city attorney announces retirement plans
DALLAS — The Dallas city attorney is planning to retire next month, according to an email sent to city officials. Chris Caso announced his plans to retire Feb. 28 "to spend more time with my family and to pursue other interests," his email said. "I have greatly enjoyed my...
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Police: Palestine teacher consoled grieving student before start of inappropriate touching, 2-year improper relationship
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student started touching them inappropriately soon after one of their family members died and he was consoling the student, according to arrest documents. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
Aaron Dean's Attorneys Ask for New Trial in Atatiana Jefferson Case, That He Be Freed on Bond
Attorney's representing Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter last year in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson, filed a motion Wednesday requesting a new trial and for him to be released from state jail on bond. Dean, a white police officer, fatally shot the...
Police: Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman
A body discovered in Grand Prairie has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to be a missing Collin County woman named Kayla Kelley.
Parade held to celebrate DeSoto High School football team's state championship
DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto High School football team celebrated its state championship win with a parade through the city Saturday morning. The 6A school beat the Austin Vandegrift Vipers last month to win the title. This is the second time the school has won state in the past seven...
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
