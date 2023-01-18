In Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, a new generation of Point Place teens set up camp in the Formans’ basement, but the original That ‘70s Show cast is still very much in the mix. Now grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) open their Wisconsin home to Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. Not only do all of those actors appear in the pilot alone, but Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) make a quick cameo, too. Once Wilmer Valderrama later reprises his role as Fez, there is only one noticeably absent original star: Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde for the sitcom’s entire eight-season run.

