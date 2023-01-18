ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
Bustle

Here’s Why Danny Masterson’s Hyde Isn’t In That ‘90s Show

In Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, a new generation of Point Place teens set up camp in the Formans’ basement, but the original That ‘70s Show cast is still very much in the mix. Now grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) open their Wisconsin home to Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. Not only do all of those actors appear in the pilot alone, but Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) make a quick cameo, too. Once Wilmer Valderrama later reprises his role as Fez, there is only one noticeably absent original star: Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde for the sitcom’s entire eight-season run.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials

Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
msn.com

15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young

Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!

