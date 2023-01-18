Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Peaceful Protest Against Police Training Center in Atlanta Suburb Turns Violenthard and smartAtlanta, GA
Related
AccessAtlanta
Moving to Atlanta? Access Atlanta readers can help you get settled in
Welcome to Atlanta! No, we’re not full - despite how much it can feel that way at times - but it’s crowded enough that it can be difficult getting settled in. In a metropolitan area with 6 million people spread over more than 8,300 square miles (that’s nearly as big as the entire state of New Jersey), there’s a bewildering number of options for every single decision you have to make. Luckily, Access Atlanta readers have stepped up and helped us find the best the city has to offer for our annual Best of Atlanta awards.
flcourier.com
Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington join Tyler Perry’s new Netflix drama
ATLANTA — Kerry Washington has been tapped to act in and produce Tyler Perry’s first historical drama “Six Triple Eight,” which begins production this month at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. And Perry’s friend Oprah Winfrey will take part in the film as well. This will...
Hawk at Zoo Atlanta gets in fight with wild animal, dies
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced with a heavy heart that after over 20 years in their care, a Harris hawk died following a fight with a wild animal, according to the park on Friday. The zoo said that Tahoe the Harris hawk was hatched in 1999, joining their family...
atlantafi.com
Singer Jacquees Opens Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest
R&B singer Jacquees recently opened a new restaurant in South DeKalb County, Georgia just outside Atlanta. The Wine and Tapas Lounge held its grand opening ceremony on January 4, 2023, in the Stonecrest Mall area. The artist, real name Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, put on his entrepreneurial hat by teaming up...
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
AccessAtlanta
Two generations revive an Atlanta favorite at Wylie & Rum
The W&R brand was born from a combination of Lewis family histories. Tony (the father in this family duo) is a longtime Atlanta-based restaurateur; the former owner of Bridgetown Grill, a popular Caribbean restaurant that once lived where The Porter operates today in Little Five Points. Bridgetown Grill was a small space, with seating for just 85 guests, but it was immensely popular. On its five-year anniversary, the flagship location (the brand had expanded to five locations by the late ‘90s) served more than 1,100.
Bookshelf: James Baldwin’s take on Atlanta child murders reissued
When former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in March 2019 that the Atlanta child murders case would be reop...
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
AccessAtlanta
Tropic like its hot: The best tiki bars in metro Atlanta
Tiki bars are known for their extravagant cocktails and aesthetic ambiance inspired by Polynesian culture, combined with a retro feel. Donn Beach and Victor Bergeron originally pioneered the concept of a tiki bar not long after the Prohibition era ended, around the late 1930s and early 1940s. In fact, Victor Bergeron became known as “Trader Vic,” operating one of the most prominent tiki brand names in the world. Today, Atlanta boasts one of two Trader Vic’s in the United States (the other being in Emeryville, California).
Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94
ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother. Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011. [DOWNLOAD:...
Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less
The philosophy behind the show: Upscale design is within everyone’s reach; the secret is knowing where to splurge and where to save. The post Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
AccessAtlanta
Let your imagination run wild at Atlanta’s new LEGO Discovery Center
Get ready, builders! Spring is just around the corner, bringing a brand new adventure with it — the grand opening of North America’s first next-generation LEGO Discovery Center!. On Friday, March 31, families in Atlanta and the southeast will have the chance to experience the $5 million renovation...
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank
ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
Comments / 0