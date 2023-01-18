Read full article on original website
Apple Valley, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Academy for Academic Excellence on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details
A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school said.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
foxla.com
Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week
LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
KRMG
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Third member of Highland family has died as result of wrong-way collision on Jan. 14
Three members of a Highland family, including a 3-year-old boy, have died and two others were injured as a result of a wrong-way collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 14. Jose Plasencia, 43, and his 16-year-old daughter, Mia, were killed in the crash on that day.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
vvng.com
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
Fontana Herald News
Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands
A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
KESQ
High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 1:22PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains. and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange. County Inland Areas. * WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 2...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
Former San Diego Police Officer laid to rest after being killed in line of duty
Friends and loved ones bid a final farewell to former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Until Monday In Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert issued by the L.A. County Health Officer has been further extended to cover the weekend as temperatures remain low in Santa Clarita. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Lancaster – Thursday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 24 ...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
