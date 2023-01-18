ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week

LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands

A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
POMONA, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy