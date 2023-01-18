ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

SBCC School of Extended Learning Invites Community to Open House

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE CLASSES & CERTIFICATESPlus, join us for LUNCH and our WINTER FOOD SHARE!. Pick up a variety of FREE fruits, vegetables, dairy, non-perishables and more. <En Español>. Explore Our Programs. Adult High School/GED®. Career Skills & Ready.Match.Hire!. English as a Second Language (ESL)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Scholarship Foundation Announces Application Increase

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 3,477 applications for financial aid in the 2023-24 academic year – an increase of more than 26 percent or 728 applicants over 2022’s total. The applications are currently under review, and awardees will be announced in May. Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded $7.7 million to 2,146 students throughout Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Mission Scholars Raises $265,000 in Matching Grant Campaign

As 2022 drew to a close, Tim and Ginny Bliss issued a challenge to Mission Scholars and the Santa Barbara community: raise $75,000 dollars from other sources, and the Bliss Family Foundation would match it dollar for dollar. It was reminiscent of the Bliss family’s matching grant challenge from the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps into Second Gymnastics Session

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session that launched in September. The 10-week program, offered on Thursday afternoons for students in TK-5th gradate, is currently serving 32 girls. Girls Inc. Gymnastics Coach Kendall...
CARPINTERIA, CA

