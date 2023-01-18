The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 3,477 applications for financial aid in the 2023-24 academic year – an increase of more than 26 percent or 728 applicants over 2022’s total. The applications are currently under review, and awardees will be announced in May. Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded $7.7 million to 2,146 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO