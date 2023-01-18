Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Jason Heyward, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor & Trayce Thompson Participate In Dodger Stadium Workout
The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their first workout of 2023 Spring Training on Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place four days later. In the meantime, several players have already begun getting some reps in at...
Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Braves holding open auditions for next “Voice of the Braves”
In the middle of last season, longtime Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away at age 53. Motter grew up a Braves fan in Smyrna, Georgia, and a movie could be written about the way he got the job with the Braves. He was the PA announcer for his son’s youth football games, where he was heard by the Braves general manager at the time, Frank Wren, who eventually gave Motter the job. His passing was a travesty, one that every fan that has attended a Braves game was shocked by. However, in his final full season, he did get to watch the team he grew up cheering for win another World Series, which he called “a dream come true.”
Yardbarker
Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth
After a slow start to the offseason, the Boston Red Sox have put their foot on the gas in order to place the finishing touches on the 2023 roster. Fans were woken up Wednesday morning by the Red Sox's reported signing of outfielder Adam Duvall, and went to sleep as the team added another player at the same position.
Braves GM Vouches For Brown Should He Go To Houston
The Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos vouches for Dana Brown if he were to go to the Houston Astros.
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
Yankees State of the Farm System Review: RHP Clayton Beeter
The New York Yankees employ an arm in Double-A Somerset, that can be extremely propitious towards the future of the 40-man roster — with the future being sooner than later. Right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter ranks ninth among the Yankees top 30 prospects for 2023. The 24-year-old out of Texas...
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0