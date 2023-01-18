The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...

