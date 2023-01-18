ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
studyfinds.org

Intermittent fasting leads to earlier death? Study suggests restricted eating not so good after all

MEMPHIS — For many people, there’s a constant, nagging inner monologue telling them to start a new diet or get back in the gym. However, some dieting and fitness plans may be doing more harm than good. Whether it’s intermittent fasting, cutting carbs, or going Keto, new research is advising caution for those who restrict their eating habits. Researchers at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center say that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of death in American adults 40 and older.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say

Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Action News Jax

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
sciencealert.com

Obesity Expert Reveals What You Should Do When Weight Loss Plateaus

Anyone who has tried to lose weight will be familiar with these nine frustrating words: the last five kilos are the hardest to lose. You're just about to hit your target weight, but suddenly the scales won't budge – even though you're still following the same healthy diet, lifestyle habits, and exercise plan.
MedicalXpress

Trying Mediterranean diet? Specialist says start here

For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
MICHIGAN STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Eating Fewer Meals May Beat Fasting for Weight Loss, Study Finds

When it comes to slimming down, cutting down on calories and eating fewer larger meals may be a more effective weight control strategy than intermittent fasting, where a person cycles between brief periods of little or no eating and regular eating, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
WAVY News 10

Is Ozempic really a wonder drug for weight loss?

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Some are calling the diabetes medication Ozempic a weight loss wonder drug. You likely know the commercial, it has a catchy tune along with that side effect that’s catching a lot of attention on social media. “So apparently the word on the street is that this Ozempic is the drug Kim […]
NORFOLK, VA
Healthline

Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼

Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
WCPO

Does intermittent fasting really spur weight loss?

Intermittent fasting may not be an effective weight-loss solution. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, time-restricted eating did not show a clear association with weight loss. The study says the amount of calories a person consumes in a day is more important in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dear Dietician: Ranking the top diets for 2023

Dear Readers: As we begin anew in 2023, many Americans will resolve to eat better, exercise regularly, and take better care of themselves. The U.S. News & World Report ranked 24 diets for 2023. A panel of nutrition experts made up of Registered Dietitians, Professors of Nutrition, and Medical Doctors...
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits and Cautions

Vitamin E is one of many vitamins important to human development and function. It includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol. The benefits and drawbacks of vitamin E have been disputed over many years. So, what are the benefits of vitamin...
Benzinga

Review: How Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Can Help You Lose Weight (Without Quitting Carbs!)

Low-carb diets have been popular for decades and have recently returned as ketogenic diets. When done correctly, these diets can help you lose weight and improve your health. However, going low-carb can also negatively affect the body, increasing the risk of certain diseases. That’s why supplementing with a carb absorption reducer, such as Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete, may be beneficial.
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...

