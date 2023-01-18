Read full article on original website
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
What happens when you stop taking a weight loss drug? Many people gain the weight back
Artemis Bayandor, 40, has been trying to lose weight for the last 20 years. She didn't find success until her doctor prescribed Wegovy, a weight loss drug, in August 2021. She lost 15 pounds in about six months. But it all stopped in February, when Bayandor's health insurance denied her...
studyfinds.org
Intermittent fasting leads to earlier death? Study suggests restricted eating not so good after all
MEMPHIS — For many people, there’s a constant, nagging inner monologue telling them to start a new diet or get back in the gym. However, some dieting and fitness plans may be doing more harm than good. Whether it’s intermittent fasting, cutting carbs, or going Keto, new research is advising caution for those who restrict their eating habits. Researchers at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center say that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of death in American adults 40 and older.
These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
sciencealert.com
Obesity Expert Reveals What You Should Do When Weight Loss Plateaus
Anyone who has tried to lose weight will be familiar with these nine frustrating words: the last five kilos are the hardest to lose. You're just about to hit your target weight, but suddenly the scales won't budge – even though you're still following the same healthy diet, lifestyle habits, and exercise plan.
MedicalXpress
Trying Mediterranean diet? Specialist says start here
For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
EverydayHealth.com
Eating Fewer Meals May Beat Fasting for Weight Loss, Study Finds
When it comes to slimming down, cutting down on calories and eating fewer larger meals may be a more effective weight control strategy than intermittent fasting, where a person cycles between brief periods of little or no eating and regular eating, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Is Ozempic really a wonder drug for weight loss?
NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Some are calling the diabetes medication Ozempic a weight loss wonder drug. You likely know the commercial, it has a catchy tune along with that side effect that’s catching a lot of attention on social media. “So apparently the word on the street is that this Ozempic is the drug Kim […]
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
WCPO
Does intermittent fasting really spur weight loss?
Intermittent fasting may not be an effective weight-loss solution. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, time-restricted eating did not show a clear association with weight loss. The study says the amount of calories a person consumes in a day is more important in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Ranking the top diets for 2023
Dear Readers: As we begin anew in 2023, many Americans will resolve to eat better, exercise regularly, and take better care of themselves. The U.S. News & World Report ranked 24 diets for 2023. A panel of nutrition experts made up of Registered Dietitians, Professors of Nutrition, and Medical Doctors...
CNET
Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits and Cautions
Vitamin E is one of many vitamins important to human development and function. It includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol. The benefits and drawbacks of vitamin E have been disputed over many years. So, what are the benefits of vitamin...
Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss
Ozempic, a diabetes treatment, and Wegovy are becoming harder to find after social media helped fuel their popularity for being known to lead to weight loss. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares more about what happens when you stop taking them and who the medications are meant for.Jan. 17, 2023.
Benzinga
Review: How Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Can Help You Lose Weight (Without Quitting Carbs!)
Low-carb diets have been popular for decades and have recently returned as ketogenic diets. When done correctly, these diets can help you lose weight and improve your health. However, going low-carb can also negatively affect the body, increasing the risk of certain diseases. That’s why supplementing with a carb absorption reducer, such as Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete, may be beneficial.
MedicalXpress
Weightlifting your way to weight loss
Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
Mediterranean diet named the healthiest way to eat in 2023, top-ranked for the 6th time in a row
Experts continually rank the Mediterranean diet as the healthiest because it's flexible, based in whole foods, and balances carbs, fat, and protein.
