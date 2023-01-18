ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC Excerpts: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” and CNBC’s Sara Eisen Broadcast Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Today, Thursday, January 19

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box," "Squawk on the Street" and "TechCheck" – Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcripts of CNBC interviews which aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET), "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM) and "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM) today, Thursday, January 19th for Davos 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC's fireside chat with Tencent's chief exploration officer

In his unique role as chief exploration officer, David Wallerstein, searches the globe for innovations that could change the world. He joins CNBC to discuss the latest innovations surrounding smart cars and Tencent’s investments in the smart auto sector.
Jim Cramer says an ‘obsession’ with mega-cap tech names is overshadowing a bull market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the carnage in tech stocks is concealing a bull market in other names. "We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons," he said, adding that "the relentless beatdown in the Teslas and Salesforces and Amazons" is obscuring it.
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
How digitalization could push women and older workers out of the workforce

In a CNBC panel at WEF Davos, Standard Chartered Group Head of HR Tanuj Kapilashrami and EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik talk about the risk women and older workers face as businesses require new skills needed for digitalization. SAP Board Member Thomas Saueressig also joins the discussion.
Facebook face-off: Who's right on Meta?

Debating whether there are reasons to be bullish on Meta. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Guy Adami.
The 3 biggest reasons startups failed in 2022, according to a poll of almost 500 founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.

