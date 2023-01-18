Read full article on original website
CNBC
CNBC Excerpts: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” and CNBC’s Sara Eisen Broadcast Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Today, Thursday, January 19
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box," "Squawk on the Street" and "TechCheck" – Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcripts of CNBC interviews which aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET), "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM) and "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM) today, Thursday, January 19th for Davos 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CNBC
‘Utterly unprepared’: Larry Summers says another Covid-scale problem is a top economic risk
Economist Larry Summers would place better than 50-50 odds on the world being shaken by another Covid-scale event within the next 15 years. The Harvard professor and former U.S. treasury secretary shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says Congress shouldn't play games with the creditworthiness of the U.S. government
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday that politicians should be serious about the debt ceiling as Congress remains locked in a political fight to increase the U.S. borrowing limit. "We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," Dimon said...
CNBC
Orange bitcoin Mercedes owner at Davos hits back at critics, says not his car's fault people lost money
CNBC spotted an orange Mercedes at Davos with a bitcoin logo stuck on. Nobody in the vicinity knew who parked it there. Crypto executives criticized the car saying it was bad for the reputation of the industry after the excesses and market collapse of 2022. Michael Chobanian, the founder of...
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC
CNBC's fireside chat with Tencent's chief exploration officer
In his unique role as chief exploration officer, David Wallerstein, searches the globe for innovations that could change the world. He joins CNBC to discuss the latest innovations surrounding smart cars and Tencent’s investments in the smart auto sector.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full Netflix earnings discussion with Trivariate's Adam Parker, Odyssey's Jason Snipe and Hightower's Stephanie Link
Netflix stock jumps after subscriber beat. Trivariate Research's Adam Parker, Jason Snipe from Odyssey Capital Advisors and Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors join 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Netflix earnings and the impact on the markets.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says an ‘obsession’ with mega-cap tech names is overshadowing a bull market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the carnage in tech stocks is concealing a bull market in other names. "We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons," he said, adding that "the relentless beatdown in the Teslas and Salesforces and Amazons" is obscuring it.
CNBC
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Tesla will 'keep blowing our minds' despite Elon Musk's distractions, shareholder Tencent says
Tencent, known as one of the world's largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion. Last year, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, a move investors saw as a big distraction for the billionaire at a time when Tesla needed a steady hand.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs slips on report that the Federal Reserve is investigating its Marcus business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
CNBC
Looking for a job in India? Hiring for these jobs is on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
CNBC
How digitalization could push women and older workers out of the workforce
In a CNBC panel at WEF Davos, Standard Chartered Group Head of HR Tanuj Kapilashrami and EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik talk about the risk women and older workers face as businesses require new skills needed for digitalization. SAP Board Member Thomas Saueressig also joins the discussion.
CNBC
Needham analyst: Wall Street doesn't want Alphabet to cut search and YouTube employees
Laura Martin, Needham analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. On Friday, Google’s parent company announced that it is eliminating 6% of its workforce.
CNBC
Facebook face-off: Who's right on Meta?
Debating whether there are reasons to be bullish on Meta. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Guy Adami.
CNBC
The 3 biggest reasons startups failed in 2022, according to a poll of almost 500 founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC
New weight loss drugs trending with billionaires and celebrities are about to enter more American homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
CNBC
Vice Media restarts sale process at lower valuation, may fetch less than $1 billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
