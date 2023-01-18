Fitchburg’s Noelle Franzone, Margaret Johnson and Lily McGettigan were named to the University of Iowa Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. According to a Jan. 19 University of Iowa news release, more than 7,500 undergraduate students were named to the dean's list for the semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO