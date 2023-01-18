ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

fitchburgstar.com

Salvation Army falls just short of $500K Christmas goal

The final total from The Salvation Army of Dane County Capital Area Command 2022 Christmas Campaign is in, and the organization has fallen short of its $500,000 goal. On the last collection day, the campaign had collected $466,029.55, leaving a deficit of $33,970.45. “We give thanks to the entire Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Franzone, Johnson and McGettigan make Iowa Dean’s List

Fitchburg’s Noelle Franzone, Margaret Johnson and Lily McGettigan were named to the University of Iowa Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. According to a Jan. 19 University of Iowa news release, more than 7,500 undergraduate students were named to the dean's list for the semester. Dean's list status was earned by only 2,427 first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa, only 1,768 second year students, only 1,503 third year students, and only 1,845 fourth year students.
FITCHBURG, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Lilly named to Southern New Hampshire University Dean’s List

Fitchburg’s Brianna Lilly was named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, of Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Fitchburg’s Millman makes Belmont University Dean’s List

Fitchburg’s Joshua Millman is on the list of Belmont University students recognized on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Of the approximately 52 percent of Belmont's 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's List, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the university.
NASHVILLE, TN

