Vassalboro, ME

penbaypilot.com

Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter

CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Bomb Threats Connected to ‘False Narrative,’ School Committee Says

For the second time in 23 days, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22

TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Holden Police Department donates oil to mobile home community

HOLDEN — Some Holden residents were given a warm welcome on the Saturday morning of January 21. As the George Pond Estates community was cleaning snow off their cars and clearing their driveways in the cold morning air, they were greeted with a surprise from the Holden Police Department: heating oil for their homes, completely free of charge.
HOLDEN, ME
boothbayregister.com

What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story

In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The year Maine had four governors

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor School Department implements new emergency alert system

BANGOR — Bangor schools are introducing a new emergency alert system in an effort to keep students and teachers safe. As the latest step in ongoing safety efforts, the Bangor School Department announced the launch of a new emergency alert system. The department partnered with Centegix, an incident response...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County

ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman dies from snowmobile crash

MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
ANDOVER, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
foxbangor.com

Possible sighting of Graham Lacher brings new hope

GARDINER– A post on the Facebook page ‘Missing Graham Lacher‘ states that there have been two possible sightings of the missing man this month. According to the post, a woman who knew Graham from a few years ago reported that she thought she saw him crossing the Gardiner-Randolph bridge in early January.
GARDINER, ME

