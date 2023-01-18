Read full article on original website

3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...

NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.

3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”

BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS
He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again
Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.

Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...

Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.

Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.

Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.

Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Top 15 Prospects: Midseason Rankings
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins had a prospect pool that was considered one of the worst in the NHL (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022). It’s safe to say that the narrative is still the same as we reach the midpoint of the season. With the NHL trade deadline six weeks, it very well could mean the general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to dive into his pool to complete a trade.

Kraken’s Donato Showing Once Again How Valuable He Is
Ryan Donato is once again one of the best Seattle Kraken players that is rarely talked about. The 26-year-old is on pace to break his career high in points set last season with 31 and has done this despite playing mostly in the bottom six and without significant power-play time. His up-tempo play and strong positioning on the ice are just a few of the many reasons why he has become such an important part of Seattle’s organization.

Blues Have Plenty of Pieces to Move at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 season has been a steady mix of highs and lows for the St. Louis Blues. So much so, that this team has a winning record of 23-20-3 despite multiple lengthy losing streaks, a bottom-10 goal differential, a bottom-five penalty kill, and a slew of key contributors missing from their lineup. With 49 points, the Blues find themselves just outside of the playoff hunt and in possibly one of the worst situations as a franchise: too good to tank and not good enough to realistically compete for the Stanley Cup.

What the Canadiens Can Get for Dadonov at 2023 Trade Deadline
One way or another, Evgeny Dadonov won’t be back with the Montreal Canadiens next season. In a perfect world, he’ll end up going somewhere else by the 2023 trade deadline, as that would mean general manager Kent Hughes will have found a taker for the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA)’s services, and, most importantly, will be getting something in exchange.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...

3 Reasons Bruins’ Should Go All-in for Bo Horvat
One of the biggest names that very well could be available at the March 3 trade deadline is Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. Several teams would love to add him to their roster for a Stanley Cup run in the spring. One of those teams that are reportedly in on him is the Boston Bruins, currently the NHL’s best team with a 36-5-4 record.
