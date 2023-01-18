Read full article on original website
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is...
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche as dangers persist from incident 10 days prior
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded Provo Canyon Friday following an avalanche in the Aspen Grove Area that left a man injured. According to UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man was hurt in the avalanche, leaving him unable to get down the trail.
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
Man sustains severe injures after crash with train in northern Utah
TRENTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a train in Cache County. Officials said the collision happened as the vehicle driver, Gary Riddle, was traveling east on 800 South in Trenton on Thursday. The train was reportedly traveling south when the...
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Nine abandoned puppies rescued in northern Utah given new lease on life
The nine puppies were brought in by a good samaritan, named Vance Malan, who found them near Plymouth on a cold, snowy night.
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase
A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police.
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche
A rescue mission was initiated for a man with a hurt knee who got caught in an avalanche in Provo Canyon Friday.
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
Town Names of Utah – The Board Game
OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People
Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
