njbmagazine.com
Register for NJ Innovation Evergreen Fund Info Session
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will hold a virtual information session to provide venture capitalists, private equity investors, and New Jersey startups with information on how they can access capital from the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF). Established by Gov. Phil Murphy’s New Jersey Economic Recovery Act...
Greater Investment in the Behavioral Healthcare Workforce Is Needed
In the face of a behavioral health social worker and caseworker shortage, the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA) has introduced a new campaign, Diverse Faces: Partners in Care, which illustrates the value and importance of such workers. A March 2022 report by the Substance Abuse...
Bill Package Aims to Strengthen Fiscal Oversight at State Colleges and Universities
Gov. Phil Murphy today announced his support for a three-bill legislative package aimed at strengthening fiscal oversight at New Jersey’s state colleges and universities. The first bill (A-4970/S-3406) would require these institutions to provide an annual fiscal monitoring report to the Secretary of Higher Education, and empower the Secretary to not only order a comprehensive audit, but to appoint a state monitor to oversee any institution’s business operations and governance should these reports and audits indicate financial instability.
