Gov. Phil Murphy today announced his support for a three-bill legislative package aimed at strengthening fiscal oversight at New Jersey’s state colleges and universities. The first bill (A-4970/S-3406) would require these institutions to provide an annual fiscal monitoring report to the Secretary of Higher Education, and empower the Secretary to not only order a comprehensive audit, but to appoint a state monitor to oversee any institution’s business operations and governance should these reports and audits indicate financial instability.

2 DAYS AGO