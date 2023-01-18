ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Intricon Names Deraney VP of Global Operations

Intricon, developer and manufacturer of medical devices powered by smart miniaturized electronics, has named Tim Deraney as vice president of global operations. Deraney replaces Dennis Gonsior, who retired from Intricon after 41 years with the company. To Intricon, Deraney brings deep expertise in contract manufacturing in global, multi-site management; change...
MINNESOTA STATE
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

U.S. Medical Glove Gets FDA OK for Chemo-Rated Patient Exam Gloves

USMG is now in 24-hour production, selling and shipping daily cartons of both its patient examination gloves and its 6-mil industrial general purpose nitrile gloves across these United States. U.S. Medical Glove is funded by Health and Human Services (HHS) and supports President Biden's Build Back America plan.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Conventus Earns FDA Clearance for Ulna Intramedullary Nail System

Conventus Flower Orthopedics announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Flex-Thread Ulna Intramedullary (IM) Nail System. The Flex-Thread Ulna Nail marks a new application and portfolio expansion to the company's Flex-Thread technology platform. Expected to launch in February 2023, the Flex-Thread Ulna IM Nail is intended for use...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Biomerics Completes Connecticut Expansion

Biomerics, a vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced completion of a 26,000 square feet expansion of its Monroe, Connecticut facility. The Monroe facility is the headquarters of Biomerics' micro-metals processing business and specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of complex micromachined and laser-processed...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy