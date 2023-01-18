Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 2, 2023. “We are excited to be honoring...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,168. That’s $823 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,018. In the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,322.
Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms
Bucket Brigade volunteers help an elderly couple dig out of the recent Santa Barbara storms. More projects are set this weekend. The post Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
kclu.org
Museum landing on Central Coast: Santa Maria Airport to host aviation museum, with historic aircraft
The sounds of historic, and rare aircraft will soon be roaring above the Central Coast on a regular basis. The Planes of Fame Air Museum, in the San Bernardino County community of Chino has announced plans to open a second museum, at Santa Maria Airport. "We in a nutshell have...
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
kcbx.org
Beach park in Goleta closed for "nourishment operations" after major storm damage
Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park after the recent storm washed away large chunks of sand. Goleta Beach Park remains an active emergency response site after the county proclaimed a local emergency last Monday during the storm. Public access to the park at Sandspit road will be closed for emergency beach nourishment operations after the storm created heavy waves.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Sewage spill causes beach closures in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure due to an untreated sewage spill.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers
A popular annual promotion is now cooking up sales at more than a dozen restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley, all of which are offering special deals priced at $20.23 The post Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
