Santa Barbara Independent

Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo

The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8

A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
kcbx.org

Beach park in Goleta closed for "nourishment operations" after major storm damage

Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park after the recent storm washed away large chunks of sand. Goleta Beach Park remains an active emergency response site after the county proclaimed a local emergency last Monday during the storm. Public access to the park at Sandspit road will be closed for emergency beach nourishment operations after the storm created heavy waves.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA

