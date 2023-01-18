Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
Bills vs. Bengals: Preview, prediction, what to watch for
An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Bengals AFC divisional round matchup in Buffalo: Marquee matchup Bills secondary vs. Bengals receivers The Bills secondary is young and dealing with injuries. That will be a potential issue with Bengals QB Joe Burrow slinging it to WRs Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine TDs despite missing four games this season, and Tee Higgins (74-1,029, seven TDs). The Bills’ top CB, Tre’Davious White, has been eased back into action after missing a year because of a knee injury and has appeared in just seven games. CB Dane Jackson’s status is uncertain after he hurt...
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0