This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Winter weather advisory in effect ahead of storm bringing snow
(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state. The advisory is in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm watch is...
Overnight Snow Leads To Damage, Road Closures in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of New England Friday
The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Ashland's Vintage Slot Car Racing Track Is Last Commercial Track In Mass.
ASHLAND, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Why should kids have all the fun?. WBZ's Matt Shearer took a trip to Ashland and wandered into an unmarked door in the back of a warehouse in the name of slot car racing. Richard Payne is the owner of Modelville Hobby, a place...
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
The Container Store to open first New Hampshire location
SALEM, N.H. — A popular store for storage, organization and customization will open its first location in New Hampshire. The Container Store is opening in Salem at Tuscan Village on Saturday. The 15,500-square-foot store will have organization items, and organization and design services. The Container Store will host opening...
Act Now: Get a Case of Table Talk Pumpkin Pies for $6
WORCESTER - To celebrate their sixth anniversary, the Pie Store at Table Talk Pies is selling cases of 4" pumpkin pies for just $6 while supplies last. Each case contains 24 pies and, according to Table Talk, can be kept frozen for up to six months. Don't want a whole...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Construction debris goes up in flames six stories up at old South Boston Edison plant
Boston firefighters responded to the old Edison generating plant at L and Summer streets in South Boston for burning construction debris about six stores up shortly before 8 p.m. The plant is being demolished to make way for a 15-acre development of housing and office and research buildings.
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
The sky is the limit: Worcester trio opens private jet terminal at Bedford airport
Joshua Marc Hebert says the key to a successful business lies in the relationships built with people. For him and his private jet industry partners Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian, those relationships started in Worcester. ...
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
