ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Overnight Snow Leads To Damage, Road Closures in Merrimack Valley

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of New England Friday

The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
WMUR.com

The Container Store to open first New Hampshire location

SALEM, N.H. — A popular store for storage, organization and customization will open its first location in New Hampshire. The Container Store is opening in Salem at Tuscan Village on Saturday. The 15,500-square-foot store will have organization items, and organization and design services. The Container Store will host opening...
SALEM, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Act Now: Get a Case of Table Talk Pumpkin Pies for $6

WORCESTER - To celebrate their sixth anniversary, the Pie Store at Table Talk Pies is selling cases of 4" pumpkin pies for just $6 while supplies last. Each case contains 24 pies and, according to Table Talk, can be kept frozen for up to six months. Don't want a whole...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed

Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
PLYMOUTH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy