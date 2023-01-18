ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Aitkin Independent Age

Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts

Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Property tax a hot topic at the ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are hearing bills that would address one of the top issues for North Dakotans. On Wednesday, there were three separate bills introduced addressing property tax. “The bill that I have now would lower our local contribution from 60 mills to 30 mills, so if school...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get

For three tax credits used by Minnesota families, Walz's plan either expands eligibility or makes the credit more lucrative. For public schools, the state's base funding would increase by 4% next school year with additional increases in future years. DFL majorities in the House and Senate generally support the proposals, though they have called for more urgent support to schools this academic year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KX News

North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds

It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?

Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
Agriculture Online

Advice for a beginning farmer

Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
LAWTON, ND

