Read full article on original website
Related
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Property Taxes, gender identity, pink tax bills up for debate
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the deadline now passed for State House lawmakers to introduce bills, plenty is on the table for the 68th legislative session to consider in Bismarck. Three new bills addressing property taxes are being considered by the North Dakota Legislature. Senator Donald Schaible introduced a bill yesterday...
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
New North Dakota legislator writes up bill defining ‘milk’
His definition says milk specifically comes from a 'healthy four-legged hooved animal', including cows and goats.
KFYR-TV
Property tax a hot topic at the ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are hearing bills that would address one of the top issues for North Dakotans. On Wednesday, there were three separate bills introduced addressing property tax. “The bill that I have now would lower our local contribution from 60 mills to 30 mills, so if school...
Times-Online
School Meal Bill Introduced in North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:. HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
boreal.org
Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get
For three tax credits used by Minnesota families, Walz's plan either expands eligibility or makes the credit more lucrative. For public schools, the state's base funding would increase by 4% next school year with additional increases in future years. DFL majorities in the House and Senate generally support the proposals, though they have called for more urgent support to schools this academic year.
kxnet.com
ND Legislature: Liquor changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
KFYR-TV
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
KNOX News Radio
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
ND weekly COVID cases total 458, down 175 from last week
New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have decreased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.
North Dakota Republicans push anti-trans bills, sparking outcry from LGBTQ advocates
BISMARCK, ND. - Conservative lawmakers in North Dakota have backed multiple bills to restrict the health care, activities, and personal expression of transgender residents. Supporters of these proposals claim that it will protect children from "left-wing ideology," while advocates for LGBTQ rights call it bigoted and harmful.
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
Gas Prices Rapidly Rising Across Bismarck and North Dakota
If you happened to fill up recently or noticed a gas price sign while driving today, you probably noticed gas is up ANOTHER 10 cents in Bismarck and Mandan. The current price for a gallon of gas is now $3.29 a gallon. All I can do is shake my head...
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
Does anyone really know what is considered an "adult cabaret performance"?
Agriculture Online
Advice for a beginning farmer
Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Comments / 1