Geneva High School names new head football coach
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Jamel Harris has been named the next head coach of the Geneva High School football program. Geneva City Schools approved the hire at a board meeting Friday morning. Harris served as defensive coordinator for the Panthers the last two seasons under former head coach Les...
Dale County High School head football coach stepping down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Dale County High School’s head football coach Luke Tucker is stepping down. Tucker led the Warriors to a 6-14 record over the last two seasons. Dale County was Tucker’s first head coaching role. Tucker will now kickstart the football program at Belgreen High School in Russellville which has not fielded […]
Two Enterprise girls win individual state wrestling titles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Enterprise girls took home individual state titles at the AHSAA wrestling finals. Evelyn Holmes-Smith won her third straight state championship as only a sophomore. She improved to 36-0 this season pinning Weaver’s Mariah Johannson in the 120-pound final. Holmes-Smith’s teammate Mackenzie Schultz defeated...
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. The Ashford Yellow Jackets took home a win over the Houston Academy Raiders. State titles will head back to EHS. Updated: 51...
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
Andalusia Star News
Opp native receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award
In addition to the human resources role she has performed for the U.S. Army Prime Power School here over the years, Susan Marshall has been doing quite a lot in the background for the local community. From helping out at area nursing homes, to housing the homeless and feeding hungry children throughout Pulaski County, Marshall has given more than 10,000 hours of her time to helping people in need.
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
Dothan Chef battles for top honor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
Jackson County Education Association approves teacher contract
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County teachers will soon see pay raises. 99% of the Jackson County Education Association ratified the new contract and school board members approved the deal on Tuesday. Some of the highlights include a hike in the beginning teacher starting salary to just over $42,000. Teachers will receive salary increases […]
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
Slocomb family asks public for help in finding missing loved one
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Selena Copes and her parents’ minds have been wandering for the last week as Savannah Copes — Selena’s twin sister went missing from their home. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said.
New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
Mr. Kev Time must do time
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
More wet weather is on the way
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 50-50 chance for rain and maybe a storm or two from now through the early afternoon as our first of three cold fronts this week moves through the region. We’ll warm up to the mid 70s one more time for highs.
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
