LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team shot the ball better but turned it over 19 times in a loss to No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) fell 77-56 to the Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) for their sixth-straight loss and fifth-straight defeat in conference play.
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
Tangipahoa Parish substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling edibles to a high school student
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student was arrested, police say. 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood was arrested after an anonymous tip that a student had purchased an edible from Cohn. According to the school, Cohn is not an employee of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
Residents return home after unknown hazardous material prompted evacuation in St. Mary Parish
AMELIA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said residents are allowed back into their homes after an evacuation due to the finding of an unknown hazardous material closed their street for much of Saturday, Jan. 21. Deputies said Barrow Street in Amelia between Lake Palourde Road...
Tangipahoa court cleared following suspicious package left by man claiming to be ‘soverign citizen’
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse was reopened Friday (Jan. 20) after being temporarily closed in the morning due to a suspicious package left by an individual the sheriff’s office is very familiar with. Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed the court was open again by the afternoon after...
‘Suspicious’ package prompts evacuation of Tangipahoa Courthouse
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene this morning at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse after it was evacuated Friday (Jan. 20) morning. The court is currently closed due to a suspicious package being left behind. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on...
