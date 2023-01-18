ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

fox8live.com

LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team shot the ball better but turned it over 19 times in a loss to No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) fell 77-56 to the Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) for their sixth-straight loss and fifth-straight defeat in conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
fox8live.com

Tangipahoa Parish substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling edibles to a high school student

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student was arrested, police say. 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood was arrested after an anonymous tip that a student had purchased an edible from Cohn. According to the school, Cohn is not an employee of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

‘Suspicious’ package prompts evacuation of Tangipahoa Courthouse

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene this morning at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse after it was evacuated Friday (Jan. 20) morning. The court is currently closed due to a suspicious package being left behind. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

