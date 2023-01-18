Read full article on original website
Related
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
CBS News
Hong Kong butcher killed by pig he was trying to slaughter
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city's northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
France 24
Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight Covid-19
As Covid-19 rips through China's population, making millions sick and fuelling a drug shortage, many are turning to traditional medicines to battle the aches and pains brought by the virus. Encompassing a range of treatments from herbal remedies and massages to acupuncture and diets, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been used for thousands of years to treat all manner of ailments. But critics say it is pseudoscientific, and there is little peer-reviewed data to back claims of its efficacy.
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
France 24
Under-fire London police face 'rotten apple' protest
The Metropolitan Police said this week that 1,071 officers had been or are under investigation after one of its officers pleaded guilty to 24 rapes and a string of other sex offences. That came less than two years after another serving officer with the London force kidnapped, raped and murdered...
People shocked to discover gross ingredients in grocery bread loaves
This just might be a big hairy deal for carb lovers. Best-kept secret ingredients are blowing minds on social media: Your grocery-store breads could very well contain traces of human hair, duck feathers, cow horns and pig bristles. The gag-inducing food production practice was first revealed in a little-known study published in 2016. However, it’s just now going viral as more consumers discover that amino acids (also known as L-cysteine), used to extend the shelf-life of commercial supermarket breads, are “commonly synthesized” from human hair. While some L-cysteine can be concocted in labs, a cheaper alternative is using human-grown locks for its natural...
Western Australia Airbnb guest slams landlord after staying at nightmare house
Western Australian woman Jen paid $3,000 to rent out the house for a week over the Christmas holiday saying the getaway was meant to be a family treat.
HuffPost
Elon Musk's New Blue Twitter Checks For Taliban Leaders Vanish After Outrage: Reports
Action followed BBC story that Taliban was paying for the verification marks as part of Musk's strategy to make money.
France 24
Corruption, cash and confessions: Who are the key suspects in the Qatargate scandal ?
Investigations into Qatargate – the corruption scandal currently engulfing the European Parliament – took a spectacular turn this week when one of the prime suspects said Tuesday that he would cooperate with Belgian authorities. New revelations are expected to accelerate investigations and further implicate other suspects. When Belgian...
France 24
Ethiopia marks Epiphany with water, colour and prayer
Lake Ziway, 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Addis Ababa, is at the heart of annual celebrations in this region to mark the baptism of Christ, one of the holiest days on the Ethiopian Orthodox calendar. The festivities began Wednesday afternoon, as high priests of the church departed from monasteries...
msn.com
FairPrice locks up infant formula behind plastic screens to deter shoplifting
SINGAPORE — Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has installed screens and locks on shelves displaying infant formula in one of its outlets at the Bukit Batok MRT Station, in a trial to prevent theft of the baby milk powders. Fairprice confirmed this on Wednesday (18 January) after a viral picture...
France 24
Deforestation in Brazil: Soya farming eats up savanna region
Deforestation in Brazil has reached record levels. In 2022, the worst year so far, some 10,573 square kilometres of vegetation were replaced with enormous farms. Many of these farms export soy around the world, for use as livestock feed and oil. The north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia has suffered extensively from soy production, with profound consequences for local farmers and the environment. Our France 3 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Peter O'Brien.
France 24
Davos 2023: Is the EU energy crisis affecting the green transition?
The energy and cost of living crises were on top of the agenda at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos. Has the rush to cut off Russian fossil fuels helped or hindered European efforts to transition to green energy? We speak to Anders Opedal, the head of Norwegian energy company Equinor, as well as France's Minister of State for European Affairs, Laurence Boone.
foodsafetynews.com
EFSA looks at factors impacting the safety of meat aging
Factors affecting the safety of aged meat have been assessed in a European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) opinion. The impact of dry-aging of beef and wet-aging of beef, pork, and lamb on microbiological hazards and spoilage bacteria was examined. Wet aging is used for meat stored and refrigerated in a...
France 24
Africa's economic growth: What's the outlook for 2023?
The war in Ukraine, climate change and food insecurity are three issues blighting the world. Africa, though, is perhaps the continent set to be hardest hit by all of them. France’s development agency AFD is publishing a report on the African economy, which aims to provide an overview of the continent’s major economic and social problems. In Perspective, we spoke to Thomas Melonio, the AFD's Executive Director of Innovation, Strategy and Research.
Plastic bottle deposit return scheme finally looks set to start in England
Campaigners say long delay is adding to pollution and not including glass will break manifesto pledge
Comments / 0