This just might be a big hairy deal for carb lovers. Best-kept secret ingredients are blowing minds on social media: Your grocery-store breads could very well contain traces of human hair, duck feathers, cow horns and pig bristles. The gag-inducing food production practice was first revealed in a little-known study published in 2016. However, it’s just now going viral as more consumers discover that amino acids (also known as L-cysteine), used to extend the shelf-life of commercial supermarket breads, are “commonly synthesized” from human hair. While some L-cysteine can be concocted in labs, a cheaper alternative is using human-grown locks for its natural...

3 DAYS AGO