From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Elizabeth Holmes made an 'attempt to flee the country' after her conviction, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes made an "attempt to flee the country" by booking a one-way ticket to Mexico departing in January 2022, shortly after the Theranos founder was convicted of fraud, prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Friday.
Abbott faces U.S. criminal probe over baby formula -WSJ
(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Panicked parents emptied baby formula aisles at supermarkets last year as a recall of formulas by Abbott...
Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock, according to a Friday court filing. Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by...
Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges, their family said. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet,...
U.S. fines J&J $9.75 million over kickbacks to surgeon for overseas surgeries
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and its DePuy Synthes unit will pay $9.75 million to settle U.S. Department of Justice accusations that DePuy illegally provided free products to a Massachusetts surgeon who used them in spinal surgeries in six Middle Eastern countries. According to settlement papers, the surgeon used...
Bayer sued for barring non-U.S. citizen from Roundup settlement
(Reuters) -A new U.S. lawsuit on Thursday accused Germany's Bayer AG (ETR:BAYGN) of illegally excluding a Virginia farmworker from a settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, because she is not a U.S. citizen. The complaint said Elvira Reyes-Hernandez, who used Roundup while working on tree farms before being...
