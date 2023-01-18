ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
investing.com

Abbott faces U.S. criminal probe over baby formula -WSJ

(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Panicked parents emptied baby formula aisles at supermarkets last year as a recall of formulas by Abbott...
MICHIGAN STATE
investing.com

Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock, according to a Friday court filing. Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges, their family said. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet,...
investing.com

Bayer sued for barring non-U.S. citizen from Roundup settlement

(Reuters) -A new U.S. lawsuit on Thursday accused Germany's Bayer AG (ETR:BAYGN) of illegally excluding a Virginia farmworker from a settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, because she is not a U.S. citizen. The complaint said Elvira Reyes-Hernandez, who used Roundup while working on tree farms before being...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy