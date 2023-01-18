ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics, Ford family release statement on the passing of Chris Ford

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7Lwh_0kJH1MXd00
Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA family received some terrible news that Chris Ford passed away at the age of 74. Ford is credited for making the first 3-pointer in NBA history in the 1979-80 season when he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons in a deal.

The No. 17 pick in the 1972 draft by the Pistons, Ford went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, NJ and he then went to Villanova for college before going on to have a successful 10-year career in the NBA. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists as a member of the Celtics before becoming the head coach for the organization in 1990.

Per an official press release, the Ford family released a statement:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

The Celtics as an organization released this statement:

As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way. He was a member of three NBA World Championship Boston Celtics teams, one as a key player on the 1981 Champions, and subsequently as an assistant coach for the 1984 and 1986 champs. Ford went on to become the team’s eleventh head coach, leading his former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to multiple playoff appearances in the trio’s final days together. ‘Doc,’ as he was affectionately known by his teammates, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. He was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with the Celtics, and he is famously credited with scoring the NBA’s first three-point basket. Ford joined an elite group of Celtics’ personnel (Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, and K.C. Jones) who have earned championship rings as both a player and coach with the organization. The Boston Celtics sends their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Athlon Sports

Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes." Weiss has now released a statement about his firing. However, he didn't ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
The Comeback

49ers announce passing of former star player, coach

The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
overtimeheroics.net

MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates

The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy