Celtics, Ford family release statement on the passing of Chris Ford

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA family received some terrible news that Chris Ford passed away at the age of 74. Ford is credited for making the first 3-pointer in NBA history in the 1979-80 season when he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons in a deal.

The No. 17 pick in the 1972 draft by the Pistons, Ford went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, NJ and he then went to Villanova for college before going on to have a successful 10-year career in the NBA. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists as a member of the Celtics before becoming the head coach for the organization in 1990.

Per an official press release, the Ford family released a statement:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

The Celtics as an organization released this statement: