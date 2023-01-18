Read full article on original website
Related
Woman in viral Waffle House brawl says she was written up and blacklisted by restaurant
The employee that was in a viral Waffle House brawl was on Fox News on Tuesday and said she was written up for property damage after the incident and has since been blacklisted. Halie Booth worked at a Waffle House in Austin Texas when the fight happened in the viral video. Booth said a large […]
Texas Waffle House Staff Threw Pans & A Coffee Pot At Customers In A Violent Fight (VIDEO)
Waffle House is a fast food establishment to enjoy breakfast menu items and spend time with loved ones. However, one friend group's visit to the eatery wasn't so cordial, and the staff got involved in an all-out brawl over the counter. The Austin, TX, location has recently gone viral as...
Viral Chipotle TikTok Trend Causes Chaos for Restaurant Workers
TikTok‘s latest viral trend about a modified Chipotle quesadilla recipe has caused chaos for restaurant employees. Long lines and how meals are prepared are on the list of issues. This event began late last month after a social media user named Alexis Frost, who lives in San Jose California,...
Twitter Reacts To 1-Year-Old Waffle House Brawl Video, Amazed At White Employee Deflecting Chair
Don't mess with Waffle House employees. The post Twitter Reacts To 1-Year-Old Waffle House Brawl Video, Amazed At White Employee Deflecting Chair appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Viral Waffle House Video Shows Employee Deflecting Chair Throw During Fight: WATCH
Waffle House has a reputation for wild incidents, and this viral video of a fight is no different. The internet is obsessed with the way the Waffle House employee seen in the video easily deflects a chair thrown at her during a fight. Watch below:. "An underrated part of this...
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate
Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks
Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Walmart Greeter Detains Customer Even Though He Paid for His Items in Viral TikTok
TikToker Travis Lee Ragan uploaded a viral video that shows him beefing with a Walmart greeter as he attempts to leave the store with a cart that's filled with containers that look like they're designed to carry fuel/gasoline. Article continues below advertisement. Travis' video sparked a conversation on the legality...
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal
Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...
Comments / 16