Texas State

Black Enterprise

Viral Chipotle TikTok Trend Causes Chaos for Restaurant Workers

TikTok‘s latest viral trend about a modified Chipotle quesadilla recipe has caused chaos for restaurant employees. Long lines and how meals are prepared are on the list of issues. This event began late last month after a social media user named Alexis Frost, who lives in San Jose California,...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Mashed

What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
RadarOnline

Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
PENSACOLA, FL
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal

Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...

