ACES Quality Management expands client base by 22% in 2022, made significant enhancements to its QC auditing software

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) receives growth investment from WestView Capital Partners
(SALT LAKE CITY, Utah) — NEWS: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that it has received a growth investment from WestView Capital Partners (WestView), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies.
AI for Good uses ChatGPT to address UN Challenges, Solve Enterprise Problems with Nextgen Technologies
(KYIV, Ukraine) — NEWS: A Ukraine and U.S.-based NGO called AI For Good is utilizing the immense power of ChatGPT and similar programs, to quickly and efficiently address problems ranging from predicting the targets of upcoming Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, to helping Afghan women overcome cultural isolation in their homeland.
MONEY Changemakers 2023: Deaf Financial Advisor Lee Kramer Named to List
(FREDERICK, Md.) — NEWS: Money profiled 50 innovators shaping Americans’ finances, and included Kramer Wealth Managers’ CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional Lee Kramer in their list. The wide-ranging list of people making meaningful, positive change in personal finance include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, YouTuber MrBeast, singer Lil Nas X, and Roblox CEO David Baszucki.
