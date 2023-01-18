Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO