Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
newscentermaine.com
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
WPFO
Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
newscentermaine.com
Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow
The suspect was arrested around noon Wednesday. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors.
foxbangor.com
Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident
WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
Man, 60, faces charges after allegedly firing weapon at Lisbon home
LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A 60-year-old man faces charges after reportedly firing a weapon outside of a home in Lisbon. Shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lisbon police responded to a report of "a suicidal male with a gun" inside a home on Proctor Road, a news release from the Lisbon Police Department said.
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man involved in police standoff
BELFAST– The Waldo County Grand Jury has indicted a Brooks man accused of creating a police standoff . According to police, Belfast officers stopped Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on January 9th. During the stop they began to suspect he was impaired by drugs or alcohol...
proclaimerscv.com
Alleged Jealousy: Man, Convicted of Killing Ex-girlfriend and Its Boyfriend
Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris, at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Penley later dialed 911 to report the deaths, and police arrived to find him holding his ex-girlfriend’s infant and an 8-year-old child.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend and seriously injuring another began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
WMTW
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 6-12. Valicia M. Roy, 50, of Etna, operating while license suspended or revoked in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine. Jill K. Jones Carter,...
Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road
According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 19, 2023
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice January 5, 2023. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Comments / 0