Atlanta, GA

Activist killed and state trooper injured in firefight at protests over Atlanta ‘Copy City’ training centre

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
 3 days ago

A gun fight at an Atlanta protest site left a demonstrator dead and a state trooper injured on Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports .

Shooting reportedly broke out as officers tried to clear protesters from a demonstration opposing “Cop City,” a planned $90m police training centre slated to open later this year.

Occasional violent clashes have taken place between officers and demonstrators at Cop City protests since 2021.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information .

