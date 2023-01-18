ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds

It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract

Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KNOX News Radio

AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sdstandardnow.com

Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!

Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Will 2023 bring a recession? North Dakotans weigh in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Murmurs of a recession have been spreading. By definition, a recession is two straight quarters of a decline in Gross Domestic Product. It’s usually accompanied by layoffs and a high percentage of unemployment. In 2007, when the last recession hit the U.S., North Dakota was...
ARKANSAS STATE
KX News

These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy