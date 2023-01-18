Read full article on original website
Burgum warns Obama-era rule will violate landowner rights in North Dakota
(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is sounding the alarm about resurfaced Obama-era policy that seeks to reinstitute stricter regulations on bodies of water in the state. In calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its final Waters of the U.S. rule, Burgum warned that the...
North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
North Dakota lawmakers consider voter ID requirements
The state department of transportation said it ended up being a computer glitch which was corrected.
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of...
School Meal Bill Introduced in North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:. HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
ND Legislature: Liquor changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
Does anyone really know what is considered an "adult cabaret performance"?
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
Fargo organization worried about how ND House bills affect LGBTQ+ community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo organization is worried about how several bills in the North Dakota legislature will affect the LGBTQ community. “I just know North Dakota is better than what these bills make North Dakota look like,” Project RAI Member Kristin Nelson said. Co-founders of Project...
Will 2023 bring a recession? North Dakotans weigh in
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Murmurs of a recession have been spreading. By definition, a recession is two straight quarters of a decline in Gross Domestic Product. It’s usually accompanied by layoffs and a high percentage of unemployment. In 2007, when the last recession hit the U.S., North Dakota was...
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
