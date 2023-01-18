Read full article on original website
Related
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication
365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
Missouri bill would ban critical race theory in schools and offer teacher training in ‘patriotism’
(CNN) — Missouri lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of so-called critical race theory in its public grade schools — even though the state’s largest teachers’ union says the concept is not presently a part of schools’ curricula — and requiring the state to develop a training program to teach American patriotism.
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
(CNN) — Wes Moore, an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive, was sworn in Wednesday as Maryland’s first Black governor. He’s the third Black person to be elected governor in US history. “It’s impossible not to think about our past and our path. We’re blocks away from...
Here We Go Again: a response to media reporting on Judge Everette Mitchell
Year after year, Wisconsin is cited as among the worst places in the US for Black people to live. On almost every quality-of-life issue—housing, employment, education, health, criminal justice, and other social and economic indicators—Black people in the state fare much worse than their white counterparts. These disparities are empirically verified. Those on the right may point to personal and moral failings of Black people while those on the left bemoan systemic inequities. But what about the climate and culture issues that make these disparities appear normal? One indicator of the climate is the ongoing disregard the larger culture seems to have for its Black citizens. We saw it happen in the 2022 election against then Lieutenant Governor, US Senate candidate, Mandela Barnes and now it’s gearing up against Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Judge Everett Mitchell.
New North names Juan Corpus VP of diversity, equity and inclusion
Juan Corpus will join Appleton-based regional economic development agency New North Inc. as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, President and CEO Barb LaMue announced in a press release Wednesday. The appointment becomes effective on Feb. 6, 2023. In the role, Corpus will lead New North’s current DEI initiatives,...
Men’s, Women’s Leadership Summits announced for 2023
365 Media Foundation, the organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, announced today that it will present the third annual Women’s Leadership Summit presented by Summit Credit Union on February 6 and Men’s Leadership Summit on February 7. Both summits are open to all, and...
Madison365 publisher & CEO Henry Sanders to keynote virtual MLK Day event
Henry Sanders Jr., CEO of 365 Media Foundation, publisher of Madison365 and a longtime advocate for business development and entrepreneurship, will be the keynote speaker for the 32nd Fox Cities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on January 16. The celebration of the life and vision of Dr. King will...
Gov. appoints James Bond Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Gov. Tony Evers today announced his appointment of James Bond to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), according to a press release issued Monday. Bond previously served as the deputy secretary of DVA, and his appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Mary Kolar’s...
Wisconsin’s 42nd Tribute honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Wisconsin’s 42nd Tribute honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place Monday, Jan. 16, noon, at the State Capitol Rotunda. Themed “Let Justice Rule,” the 2023 event continues Wisconsin’s annual celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy in words and music. Program participants include Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra conducted by Andrew Sewell, Foundation of Life Praise Band, Prince Hall Masonic Honor Guard, Kalaanjali Dance Company with guest speaker Laurie A. Carter, J.D., president of Lawrence University, Appleton.
Hakeem Jeffries to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
(CNN) — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress as the 118th Congress convenes in Washington. The New York Democrat will almost certainly lead the minority party, once the prolonged floor fight for House speaker comes to a conclusion. He would succeed Nancy Pelosi, who served as speaker in the prior session of Congress when Democrats were in the majority. In addition to being the first Black lawmaker to attain such a position, he also would be the first person voted to lead House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II.
Colorado becomes first state to introduce alert system for missing Indigenous people
DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing Indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered Indigenous relatives. “All...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0