Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka West boys basketball invitational roundup
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s tournament time across the state of Kansas, and several Northeast Kansas teams stayed local and pulled out some wins. Highland Park def. Shawnee Mission North, 67-36. Bo Aldridge 22 points and 14 rebounds. Wichita Southeast def. Hayden, 76-75 OT. Joe Otting, game-high 28 points.
Back on top! Jensen Beach wrestling rolls to 1A duals state title for second year in a row
Those traits are what the Jensen Beach wrestling program have preached to its kids to turn the Falcons into one of Florida’s premier programs. After Saturday’s FHSAA State Dual Championships, the Falcons added yet another feather into a cap getting filled with outcomes that result in state title banners.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Boys vs Junction City at Dodge City Tournament of Champions
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions continues on Friday at the United Wireless Arena. The Hutchinson Salthawks (9-0) will face Junction City (a 8-3) at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 20th in semi-final action. The Hutchinson vs Junction City game will be broadcast on KWBW Radio...
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Boys vs Maize South in TOC Championship
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday at the United Wireless Arena. with the Hutchinson Salthawks (10-0) vs Maize South (9-1) matching up in the Championship Game at around 5:45pm. Click here for TOC Information. The Dodge City High School Demon Vision will carry...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley's Dru Azcona named Athlete of the Week
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week's KMBC 9, Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week. Grain Valley High School Senior Dru Azcona just picked up his 100th career victory for the Eagles' wrestling team. Dru is 12-0 this season for Grain Valley, and was also named All-State...
Fort Osage librarian, sports announcer wins tickets to Chiefs playoff game
Initially, you may not think there's a strong connection between a high school library and sports. At Fort Osage High School, tucked onto the second floor you can find librarian Paula Erickson.
Full Court Press (1/20/23)
NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. Boys CHASE COUNTY 43OSAGE CITY 56 EMPORIA 35ANDOVER CENTRAL 41 MCPHERSON 46MANHATTAN 57 LYNDON 61MISSION VALLEY 40 SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 45HAYDEN 55 WICHITA SOUTHEAST 48HIGHLAND PARK 86 HUTCHINSON 56JUNCTION CITY 29 LABETTE COUNTY 57ROCK CREEK 51 WABAUNSEE 43ROYAL […]
Comments / 0