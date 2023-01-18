Read full article on original website
SWAEC providing grants in four school districts
HOPE – Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Hope announces four districts in their service area are set to receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from AR Division of Career & Technical Education. Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and LaFayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups that will be used for new Work-Based Learning Programs, Computer Science: Robotics, and Nutrition Science and Dietetics Programs. Shannon Puckett, the CTE Coordinator for Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative said, “Start-up grants are essential in helping our schools set up strong CTE Programs to offer increased opportunities to students in order to invest in our future workforce.” Together, the four grants total over 166,000.
Hope School Board
HOPE, AR – The January 2023 Hope Public Schools Board Meeting began shortly after the conclusion of the presentation of the district’s 5-year plan. The meeting began at approximately 6:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. After the meeting was called to order, Board President Linda Haynes asked for a motion to approve the minutes from December’s board meeting. This was unanimously approved.
Hope Schools Present 5 Year Plan
A public meeting was held Thursday at Hempstead Hall to detail the Hope School District’s Five Year Plan. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley detailed the emphasis the district will pursue. The district recently received a $15 million dollar grant that will be disbursed over five years. Some of the efforts the district plans to undertake is to help more students graduate with a two-year college degree, a technical certificate, or with a minimum of one year of college credit. Dr. Crossley says the district is also planning to work to raise reading skills so all children completing first grade are reading up to grade level. Other plans include a performing arts emphasis at Beryl Henry and more STEM emphasis at Yerger.
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
City annunces contract with AR-TX REDI
The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the...
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero
PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
Janis Matthews-Porterfield
Mrs. Janis Sue Matthews-Porterfield age 75 passed from this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hospice Care Center of Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Matthews-Porterfield was a retired nurse, and caregiver to many residents within the Hope community. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother to her children, a loving grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She believed in Jesus and lived a life of prayer. She was a devout member of New Life of Hope and deeply loved her Faith Family.
Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim
TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
Chamber Board Hosts First Coffee of 2023
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board hosted the first Coffee of 2023 Wednesday. There was a good turnout and lots of good fellowship!
IRS to begin accepting E-Filed tax returns for 2022
The IRS is set to officially begin accepting 2022 tax returns from employers Monday, Jan. 23. Employers have until the end of the month to send W-2s to workers. There will be some changes for many this year since many of the aid programs brought about by COVID-19 have ended. However, changes to the Arkansas state tax code could help some on those state returns.
Construction begins at Texarkana food bank
The additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and a commercial kitchen.
New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
Vanessa Bobo
Mrs. Vanessa Bobo, age 59 of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/20/23
Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration announces state tax return dates, deadline
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced that taxpayers may file state income tax returns online beginning on January 23.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
