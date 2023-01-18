ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Second victim identified in Blountville homicides

The second victim of murder suspect Donald Britt was identified Friday by police. An update from Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy says the victim of the homicide on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville was identified as Barry Countiss, 56. Donald Britt was taken into custody Thursday after he reportedly killed Katie...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City

The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Second person found dead after man charged with murder in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second person has been found dead after a man was charged with murder in Sullivan County, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. This person has not been identified by police. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a person dead. No charges have been filed in this case.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest

Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy