Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Related
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
supertalk929.com
Second victim identified in Blountville homicides
The second victim of murder suspect Donald Britt was identified Friday by police. An update from Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy says the victim of the homicide on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville was identified as Barry Countiss, 56. Donald Britt was taken into custody Thursday after he reportedly killed Katie...
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
Mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
wjhl.com
'Menace and Danger to Society': Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. ‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect …. Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday...
supertalk929.com
One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City
The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
wcyb.com
Second person found dead after man charged with murder in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second person has been found dead after a man was charged with murder in Sullivan County, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. This person has not been identified by police. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a person dead. No charges have been filed in this case.
wymt.com
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians and leading police on a pursuit while on a tractor in Boone, North Carolina. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, the 911 center in Watauga County received a call about a man on a John Deere tractor allegedly […]
Police: Tennessee man accused of firing gun in apartment nearly hit baby next door
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of negligently discharging his handgun in an apartment, causing a bullet to nearly hit a 9-month-old baby next door, authorities said. Remington C. Tritt, of Johnson City, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with reckless endangerment, WJHL-TV reported. “Tritt admitted...
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
Bell County man charged after domestic dispute involving a machete
A Pineville man is facing charges after police responded to a "domestic dispute" where the victim says he held a machete to a her throat, the Bell County Sheriff's Department reports.
Comments / 0