26 Of The Cutest Moments In "Single's Inferno" Season 2

By Kaitlin Stevens
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTGtl_0kJGOVJn00

As with most dating shows, Single's Inferno isn't just about the destination, but the journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdZTN_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

On their journeys to finding love , the singles shared some very cute moments. Here are our favorites:

1. Lee So-e watching as Jo Yoong-jae disposed of the dish water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToIxR_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

2. Choi Jong-woo working so hard on making pa-jeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6wE0_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

3. Choi Jong-woo and Kim Han-bin trying to look at an annoying fly in a positive light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VkC1_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

4. Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae staying up all night to talk at Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Za6H3_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

5. Choi Jong-woo giving Shin Seul-ki an affectionate nickname because she sparkles like the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjzOR_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

6. Kim Han-bin's excited wave when he realized that Choi Seo-eun had also chosen him to go to Paradise with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7o3V_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

7. Kim Jin-young getting excited in his Paradise hotel rooms, checking drawers, playing with lights and...accidentally bumping into his reflection in the mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSOOH_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

8. Kim Han-bin and Choi Seo-eun helping each other put on face masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7ZXN_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

9. Kim Jin-Young and Shin Seul-ki's little hand holding moment in the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jF3J_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

10. Kim Jin-young doing Shin Seul-ki's hair for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnbGW_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

11. Choi Seo-eun telling Jo Yoong-Jae that she left her heart behind in Inferno when she went to Paradise without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gOmR_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

12. Choi Jong-woo rushing to bring Shin Seul-ki vitamins and a face mask to help her feel better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHJiN_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

13. Choi Jong-woo finding a poem in his book to share with Shin Seul-ki and insisting she read it before bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7U2F_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

14. ...and getting so excited when she realizes she read it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9f4z_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

15. Choi Jong-woo giving Shin Seul-ki a wet wipe to wipe her tears as they talk about the poem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYGeK_0kJGOVJn00

Yes, this post has a lot of Choi Jong-woo and Shin Seul-ki! He's a lovable oaf and she's so sweet.

Netflix

16. And Jong-woo and Seul-ki both wanting to cry as they talk about their feelings for each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfvIL_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

17. Kim Se-jun being stressed when he realizes they'll have to cook for themselves while Kim Han-bin goes to Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fu64q_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

18. All the hosts crying because they were happy for Choi Jong-woo finally winning his chance to go to Paradise with Shin Seul-ki.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCz3j_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

19. Shin Seul-ki encouraging Choi Jong-woo to order everything he wants from the hotel restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HVIJ_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

20. Choi Seo-eun telling Jo Yoong-jae she just wanted to be in a happy relationship with someone who makes her smile, talking about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3al81m_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

21. Shin Seul-ki realizing that she knew about Choi Jong-woo's café and getting excited when he promises to bring a coffee truck to her graduation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37t3MZ_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

22. Kim Se-jun telling Lee So-e that being with her gives him comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkuMs_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

23. Lee Nadine telling Jo Yoong-jae that she has no idea what to do about Kim Jin-young and that's why she took him to Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Q31k_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

24. Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae staying up all night talking...again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVyTQ_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

25. Everyone gassing Park Se-jeong up when she revealed to the group that she was a model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rhsf2_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

26. The hosts crying (again!) when Shin Seul-ki chooses Choi Jong-woo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIxYl_0kJGOVJn00
Netflix

What was your favorite cute moment from this season of Single's Inferno? Let us know in the comments!

