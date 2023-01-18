ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum Says He Didn't Want To Star In "G.I. Joe" So Much That He Tried To Turn It Down Seven Times

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lPAw_0kJGOQuA00

Channing Tatum definitely hasn't held back when it comes to his distain for the G.I. Joe movie franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fauDe_0kJGOQuA00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for ABA

Back in 2009, Channing starred as Duke in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra — but he really didn't want to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kx33a_0kJGOQuA00
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

In the past, Channing has gone as far as to say he "fucking hates" the movie, and now, he's sharing just how much he tried to get out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jberi_0kJGOQuA00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

While recently taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair , Channing admitted that he tried to turn down the movie multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkgMq_0kJGOQuA00
Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

"The first one I passed on seven times, but they had an option on me, and I had to do the movie," Channing shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5AYb_0kJGOQuA00
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

When it came to the sequel, Channing confirmed that he specifically asked to be killed off within the first 10 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQxmN_0kJGOQuA00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"So, the second one, I obviously just didn’t want to do that one either," Channing said, adding that he has no regrets about being killed off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPMAY_0kJGOQuA00
Tristar Media / Getty Images

Channing has previously opened up about the films, explaining how he was "pushed" into taking on the role because of a three-picture deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMJmY_0kJGOQuA00
Frank Masi/©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Time goes by [after signing the deal] and you get other jobs and you’re building your quote and you have a dream job you want to do," Channing said . "And...the studio calls up, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we got a movie for you, we’re going to send it to you.’ And they send it to you, and it’s G.I. Joe ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzPC9_0kJGOQuA00
Kelly Defina / Getty Images

He added, "The script wasn’t any good…and [I] didn’t want to do something that was, one, bad and, two, I just didn’t know if I wanted to be G.I. Joe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plahi_0kJGOQuA00
Joe Maher / Getty Images

While Channing wasn't able to get out of the first film, he thankfully was able to avoid the majority of the sequel.

You can hear all that Channing had to say below.

