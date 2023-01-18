Channing Tatum Says He Didn't Want To Star In "G.I. Joe" So Much That He Tried To Turn It Down Seven Times

For about a decade there, Gerard Butler was the worst leading man in Hollywood. This is indisputable. After The Phantom of the Opera stumbled and 300 subsequently provided his breakout, Butler went on an astonishing run of crummy action movies (Olympus Has Fallen), crassly conceived rom-coms (The Ugly Truth), and at least one crummy, crassly-conceived action-rom-com (The Bounty Hunter). He gave the distinct impression of appearing in good movies exclusively by occasional accident—and that’s exercising some generosity in calling Gods of Egypt a good movie. He even turned Olympus Has Fallen into his signature trilogy of low-rent machismo. And then, at some point, people decided that they liked him. The Gerard Butler movie became more than just some garbage where Butler would play secret service agent Mike Banning; it’s now practically its own brand. Hence the marketing of Plane, a movie title so generic that Butler’s star billing feels like a modifier: Get ready to ride Gerard Butler Plane.

