CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are hospitalized after a hit-and-run car crash in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening. According to the Chicago Police Department, just befpre 8 p.m. at Ontario and Wabash a Chevrolet sedan hit another car, then drove onto the sidewalk and hit three people standing at the corner. One of those people was in critical condition Saturday night. Two men and a woman then got out of the sedan and ran off. Police were still trying to track them down Saturday evening.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO