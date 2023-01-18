ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spaniards spending record high on private health insurance

KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROi55_0kJGFkvh00

MADRID — (AP) — Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, according to data released Wednesday, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system.

Spending in 2022 hit a total $11.36 billion, an increase of 7% over 2021, Spain’s Association of Insurers said. It added that around 12 million Spaniards — a quarter of the population — are now covered by a private health policy.

The figure is all the more remarkable as all working Spaniards must contribute payments for public health insurance — while public health care is available free of charge to the registered unemployed.

Poll data from Spain’s CIS public research institute late last year show that just 11% of Spaniards think the public health system “generally functions well.”

Waiting times for appointments with physicians have doubled across Spain since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while almost 40% waited more than three months to see a specialist.

In Madrid, the capital, doctors have held a series of strikes in recent months over pay and working conditions.

Doctors’ unions say Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care of any Spanish region, even though it has the highest per capita income. They claim that for every 2 euros spent on health care in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.

Healthcare in Spain is devolved to its 17 regional governments.

The World Health Organization warned last year that all European nations “currently face severe challenges related to the health and care workforce.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Poll: Biden's approval on immigration drops to new low

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that President Biden's overall job-approval rating has held steady — or even improved slightly — in recent weeks. Yet the same survey also found that on one specific issue, Biden's numbers have never been worse. That issue is immigration. Just 31% of...
KRMG

France: Over 1 million march against raising retirement age

PARIS — (AP) — At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age — but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. Emboldened by...
KRMG

Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
KRMG

France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

PARIS — (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia's war in Ukraine while celebrating their decades-long friendship with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe's security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage for generations.
KRMG

With Berhalter in limbo, US men begin camp under Hudson

CARSON, Calif. — (AP) — Anthony Hudson's first practice in charge of the U.S. men's national team would have been a career milestone for the veteran coach in ideal circumstances. The actual situation is no cause for celebration, Hudson admits. Hudson has no idea how long he'll be...
KRMG

US ambassador heading to Africa as part of Biden's big push

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is the second Cabinet member heading to Africa as part of President Joe Biden’s big push to engage with the world’s second-largest continent. The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Sunday she...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy