The Nashville Predators are at an important crossroads in their season. At just over the halfway mark, the Preds are six points out of a playoff spot. Not an impossible amount of points to make up, but a sense of urgency is needed to do so. Of note, the Preds are also far too successful to be in the running for a top lottery pick in the draft.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO