During last week’s conference meeting, the Township Council decided to make Haines the sole operating pool for 2023. Northland Pool will be closed this summer, and potentially longer, depending on what the Council chooses to do with it moving forward.The issue with opening Northland in 2023 is that it would need $70,000 in electrical work to do so. This would take roughly 14 weeks to complete, and there is no guarantee that, at the end of it, the repairs would solve the issue. If it does solve the problem, it would still take an additional $50,000 or so of upkeep to get the pool to a point where it can open to the public. Since the work would involve requests for proposals and formal approvals, it would also take several Council meetings for such repairs to even begin. Even if the Council decided that Northland would open this year, it may not happen until deep into the summer.Yet, there is an issue with simply choosing not to do the work. If the pool does not operate at all this year, then, mechanically, it may never be able to open again, as without water flowing through, the chlorine could corrode the pipes and render them unusable. Northland has other issues, as well, that require attention.As a result, we are once again forced to confront the issue of what the long-term plan is for Livingston’s pools, which will likely involve closing one of the two facilities permanently and renovating the other. With the declining use of the community pools by residents as more and more people have chosen to build their own at home, it is no longer financially tenable for Livingston to support two pools, even if this may mean a portion of residents would have to travel a little further to go for a swim. To wit, the pools are run through a utility, which is supposed to fund itself through memberships and other fees. But last year, that utility was more than $100,000 in the red.This was a decision that was years, if not decades, in the making, and we have finally run out of time. As was suggested by members of the Vision 20/20 committee during last week’s Council conference meeting, we cannot just keep putting expensive Band-Aids on these problems as they arise. A few years ago, for example, the problem was a pump that needed to ...

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO