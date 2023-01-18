Read full article on original website
Cliffside Park, NJ
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Yonkers, NY
Newark, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
westessextribune.net
Livingston Responds to Community Needs During Martin Luther King Day of Service
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service, encouraging all Americans to volunteer in their communities. As it always does, Livingston was among many towns throughout New Jersey that joined with local organizations to honor Dr. King’s social justice teachings and give back.For example, Paterson’s Black Lives Matter collaborated with surrounding groups to set up clothing and food donation drives. In Essex County, Newark organized a “We Won’t Go Back” march, commemorating King on his birthday, January 15. Other New Jersey towns, such as Bloomfield and West Windsor, paid tribute to Dr. King’s civil rights contributions through food drives, greeting card workshops and community cleanups and meals, similar to Livingston’s day of services.Livingston’s Committee for Diversity and Inclusion (LCDI) coordinated a number of events with the town’s volunteer groups on Monday, January 16, at the Senior/ Community Center. Religious leaders, town officials and Livingston families showed up for one another, participating in hands-on proj ects and learning about the immediate needs of their neighbors.“I think it’s great when it’s the holidays or it’s required that we think about people not having certain things,” Simone Anthony-Brown, artist and member of LCDI, said. “But I think it needs to be ongoing and happen throughout the year.”Organizations such as the National Charity League (NCL) and the Kiwanis Club have an open line of communication with some of Essex County’s most underfunded neighborhoods in Newark and the Oranges.Specifically working with Newark’s public school systems, NCL spent Monday collecting book donations for students of all ages and reading levels. The group amassed over seven boxes and bags of books and the Kiwanis Club sent comfort and hygiene kits to different cities throughout Essex County.“Food and homelessness is a huge issue in Essex County,” Bridget Nevola, president of the Kiwanis Club, said. “It’s really important that we take care of one another, be that through Livingston Philanthropies or through Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors which also provides for those in need.”Nearly 129,000 people in Essex County are living in poverty within a median household income of roughly $68,000 according to the 2021 Census Bureau. When looking more closely at major eastern Essex cities such as Newark and East Orange, the median income lowers while the percentage of impoverished population rises.Dr. King had broadened his desegregation work and focused on his national anti-poverty 1968 Poor People’s Campaign tour, which ...
westessextribune.net
Elias Porter and Gabriel Kovach
Livingston Boy Scout Troop 16 recently held a Court of Honor for its latest Eagle Scouts, Elias Nehemiah Porter and Gabriel Michael Kovach.The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouting; it is equivalent to Girl Scouting’s Gold Award.Elias PorterPorter got involved in Scouting shortly after moving to Livingston in 2012. After attending his first Cub Scout meeting, he “immediately fell in love with Scouting.”Throughout the years, Porter learned many survival and leadership skills, including how to perform the Heimlich maneuver as well as “the importance of brotherhood.” He also participated in and won some of the PinewoodDerby C ompetitions, took part in such weekend and summer camp activities as hiking, rifle shooting, and canoeing.In the summer of 2018, Porter applied for the Counselor in Training (CIT) position at Turrell Camp in upstate New York, which, he said, “resulted in an ATV commercial too.” As a CIT, he acquired skills as a trainee while obtaining several merit badges, which led to a threeplus year stint as summer camp youth counselor in Livingston.For his Eagle Scout project, he built a small split rail fence around the trail at the deer enclosure/native plant enclosure at the Environmental Center in Roseland. The work restored the deer fence surrounding the half-acre site, protecting native plants.During the Court of Honor, Porter noted, “The values and skills I have obtained over the past ten years have opened several doors of opportunity for me.” He plays the drums for the marching and jazz bands at Livingston High School, and also competes on the Lancer football, basketball, and track teams.Several months ago, he volunteered as a junior coach for the township girls’ basketball team, serving children ages ten to 12. He also volunteers twice a month at Full Gospel Church in Livingston as a drummer, as well as at his childhood church, Greater Liberty Temple in Newark. Additionally, he participates in a bi-weekly Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity mentoring program, which, he stated, “has been a major influence in my life.” He is an active participant in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson and Union Counties as well.Porter’s short-term goal, he explains, “is to graduate from high school and attend a four-year college of my choice, majoring in international business/marketing, and minoring in music with a minimal amount of school loans.” His longterm goal, he added, “is to graduate with my master’s degree,
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming
The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
themontclairgirl.com
Meet the Directors of Tri-Meta Counseling + Associates in Montclair
In 2023 we’re all about making mental health a priority — and thanks to an Essex County practice, finding balance in life is more easily achievable this year. The goal of Tri-Meta Counseling and Associates is to create a comfortable + safe space where clients can process emotions, strengthen relationships, and deal with life’s challenges. The therapists at this Montclair practice know that a person’s identity extends far beyond the problems they face in life. Keep reading to learn more about the local practice and the dedicated team that works to help couples, individuals, and families in Montclair.
bestofnj.com
Marketplace, An Urban Eatery Comes to Teaneck
Made-to-order meals and easy grab ‘n’ go options share the spotlight at Marketplace, An Urban Eatery in Teaneck. From kosher lunches to modern urban market items, everything here comes from fresh and locally sourced ingredients; including their locally roasted coffee, frozen treats, and small-batch chocolate. Marketplace, An Urban...
ihsvoice.com
Winter Concerts Bring Festiveness to Irvington
From Tuesday, December 14 to Thursday, December 15, Irvington’s choirs and six band groups performed at Irvington’s Valhalla Theater to celebrate the upcoming holidays with festive music and ambiance. Choir. Unconstricted by COVID regulations this year, Irvington Choir, consisting of Treble Ensemble, Chamber Chorale, Concert Choir, Bass Barbershop,...
westessextribune.net
Funeral Mass Offered For Claire M. DeCicco
Claire Marie DeCicco, née Clara Caffera, died in her Livingston home on January 12. She was 94 years old. A funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, January 14, at Holy Family Church in Florham Park, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Born in Long...
After quiet renewal of Newark superintendent’s contract, parents urged to attend board meetings
Local and national organizations are urging Newark families to attend upcoming board of education meetings starting Saturday, following word that the contract for the superintendent of the state’s largest school district was renewed automatically last Spring without being advertised ahead of time or announced afterward. “We are urgently looking...
Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier
PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read. From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
westessextribune.net
Funeral Mass Friday For Eileen P. Condon
Eileen Patricia Condon, nee Kearns, died Saturday, January 14, at the age of 90. Visitation will take place today, Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for her at St. Joseph’s Church, West Orange, on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.
N.J. home of 1900s opera diva is for sale for $699K
If the abandoned early 20th century home for sale at 200 Elmwood Ave. in Newark were an opera, it’d be an “opera seria” — a tragedy. But there’s still hope its libretto can be rewritten with a happy ending. If you purchase a product or...
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
westessextribune.net
Dive Into a Decision
During last week’s conference meeting, the Township Council decided to make Haines the sole operating pool for 2023. Northland Pool will be closed this summer, and potentially longer, depending on what the Council chooses to do with it moving forward.The issue with opening Northland in 2023 is that it would need $70,000 in electrical work to do so. This would take roughly 14 weeks to complete, and there is no guarantee that, at the end of it, the repairs would solve the issue. If it does solve the problem, it would still take an additional $50,000 or so of upkeep to get the pool to a point where it can open to the public. Since the work would involve requests for proposals and formal approvals, it would also take several Council meetings for such repairs to even begin. Even if the Council decided that Northland would open this year, it may not happen until deep into the summer.Yet, there is an issue with simply choosing not to do the work. If the pool does not operate at all this year, then, mechanically, it may never be able to open again, as without water flowing through, the chlorine could corrode the pipes and render them unusable. Northland has other issues, as well, that require attention.As a result, we are once again forced to confront the issue of what the long-term plan is for Livingston’s pools, which will likely involve closing one of the two facilities permanently and renovating the other. With the declining use of the community pools by residents as more and more people have chosen to build their own at home, it is no longer financially tenable for Livingston to support two pools, even if this may mean a portion of residents would have to travel a little further to go for a swim. To wit, the pools are run through a utility, which is supposed to fund itself through memberships and other fees. But last year, that utility was more than $100,000 in the red.This was a decision that was years, if not decades, in the making, and we have finally run out of time. As was suggested by members of the Vision 20/20 committee during last week’s Council conference meeting, we cannot just keep putting expensive Band-Aids on these problems as they arise. A few years ago, for example, the problem was a pump that needed to ...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
Jersey City Widow Seeks Help After Husband's Heart Attack
A widow from Jersey City has launched a GoFundMe page for her family after her husband died of a heart attack. Rajya Lakshmi Yakkali's husband, Praveen Grandi, was working a typical day from home on Jan. 19 when he suffered a massive heart attack after lunch, and collapsed, she writes.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
