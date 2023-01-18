Michigan Brewery Releases IPA Created By Artificial Intelligence

Photo: Getty Images

One Michigan brewery has created a beer using artificial intelligence software .

Atwater Brewery in Detroit recently created the Artificial Intelligence IPA. It is a 6.5% beer made with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops to create tropical and citrus flavors and aromas. "We asked the AI to create an IPA recipe for us and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system and created an AI-designed, human-brewed IPA," Atwater Quality Manager Joe Platt , who came up with the idea, told MLive . "I’m excited for Atwater to be on the forefront of innovative brewing. We have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future."

Atwater's Artificial Intelligence IPA, which Platt believes is "the first beer of its kind in Michigan," will be available Thursday (January 19). One pint will cost you $2.001, in homage to HAL 9000 from Stanley Kubrick 's 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey . The IPA will then be sold exclusively at Atwater's taprooms in Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids.

"I can’t wait for everyone to try one of the first artificial intelligence designed beers," Platt said. "AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries , including the brewing industry, in the future."